Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Caldwell joins Boards of Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank

DERBY, VT / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Community National Bank (CNB) President and CEO Kathryn Austin is proud to announce Christopher (Chris) L. Caldwell has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank effective January 1, 2024.

Caldwell will join the class of directors whose term expires at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Community Bancorp., at which time he will stand for election to a three-year term. He will serve on the Company's Corporate Governance and Risk Management committees. Caldwell's appointments were approved on November 15, 2023, by unanimous votes of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank.

Caldwell joined CNB in April 2021, and on July 1, 2021, was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Community National Bank and Vice President of Community Bancorp. He has over thirty years of experience in the banking and business consulting industries, including extensive knowledge of commercial lending, bank and branch network operations, customer service delivery and strategic planning for businesses. Caldwell shares, "Community National Bank embodies all that I love about community banking. We have amazing bankers who are helping our clients reach their personal or business goals every day. Working with this talented group and living in this incredible state makes me so proud to be expanding my role with Community National Bank and I'm looking forward to serving in this additional capacity." Caldwell also serves as a Board member for the Green Mountain United Way and on the Board of Trustees for his alma mater, Manchester University. Chris resides in Newport, Vermont, with his wife Bettie.

Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851. CNB has offices located in Derby, Barre, Barton, Derby Line, Enosburg Falls, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Montpelier, Morrisville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy and Loan Production Offices in Burlington and Lebanon, NH. For more information about CNB please visit communitynationalbank.com.

For more information contact:

Tracy D. Roberts, VP & Marketing Director

802-487-3512

troberts@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

View the original press release on accesswire.com