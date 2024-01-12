Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Podfest Expo & Presenting Sponsor Libsyn Reveal the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame Inductees

Inductees Adam Carolla, Aaron Mahnke, Maria Hinojosa, Laurie Sims & Others to be Honored on January 26 at Live Ceremony During Podfest Expo in Orlando

Dr. Drew Pinsky to Serve as the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame Emcee

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Today, Podfest Expo, in conjunction with presenting sponsor Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, unveiled the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame Inductees. The 6th Podcast Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding individuals who have left an indelible mark on the podcasting industry. This year's eight inductees include the following internationally renowned and lauded luminaries: Adam Carolla, Aaron Mahnke, Daniel J. Lewis, Doug Kaye, Jesse Thorn, Laurie Sims, Maria Hinojosa, and Michael Butler.

The in-person Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony is taking place during Podfest Expo on Friday, January 26, 2024 between 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET, at the Wyndham Orlando International Drive in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are available for $49 and can be purchased here.This event will also be live-streamed on the Libsyn YouTube page. What's more, the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, widely recognized as Dr. Drew. A board-certified physician and addiction medicine specialist, Dr. Drew has been a prominent figure in the media landscape, hosting acclaimed cable TV and syndicated radio shows such as Loveline and Dr. Drew After Dark. Currently, he co-hosts The Adam and Drew Show alongside his former Loveline colleague Adam Carolla, as well as several other podcasts.

"Bringing the Podcast Hall of Fame to Podfest Expo is a momentous occasion, enabling us to unite the pioneers and trailblazers who have elevated this dynamic medium," said Chris Krimitsos, Chief Creative Officer, Podfest Expo. "The Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony will be an exciting opportunity to celebrate the voices that are continually shaping the podcasting landscape."

"Libsyn is honored to be the Podcast Hall of Fame presenting sponsor for the second consecutive time, standing alongside Podfest Expo to celebrate the industry's visionaries. These honorees, with their exceptional contributions to the ever-expanding podcasting universe, exemplify the heart of podcasting's evolution, and we're proud to recognize their lasting legacy," said John W. Gibbons, Chief Executive Officer, Libsyn.

Below is a full list of the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame inductees:

Adam Carolla, Host,The Adam Carolla Show

Aaron Mahnke, Host & Producer, Lore

Daniel J. Lewis, Podcasting educator, advocate, and innovator

Doug Kaye, Executive Director, The Conversations Network

Jesse Thorn, Founder, Maximum Fun

Laurie Sims, Former President & Chief Operating Officer, Libsyn

Maria Hinojosa, Pulitzer Prize-winning founder of Futuro Media and Host, Latino USA

Michael Butler, Host, The Rock and Roll Geek Show

"Podcasting gave me the opportunity to express myself freely and connect with an audience by way of a show I record in the garage at my house. There are lots of people making podcasts now but there will always be a select group of people who do it at a very high level. The Podcast Hall of Fame is a celebration of individuals who are the best at using this medium to share their joys and troubles and passions and fears with the rest of the world," said Marc Maron, Host and Producer of WTF with Marc Maron and 2022 Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee.

The inductees were voted on by the Hall of Fame Induction Committee, which is composed of current Hall of Fame members; Induction Committee Chairperson Rob Greenlee, a 2017 inductee, who is also the Founder of Spoken Life Media; and Induction Committee Vice Chair Mignon Fogarty, a 2016 inductee, who is the creator and host of the Grammar Girl podcast. The induction of this class brings the Hall of Fame's total number of podcasting luminaries to 41.

About Podcast Hall of Fame

Launched in 2015, the Podcast Hall of Fame's mission is to recognize and celebrate the distinguished group of individuals who have made a significant impact on the podcasting industry. The influence of these inductees has been ongoing and their contributions are demonstrable. The Hall of Fame last took place in 2022 and has moved to Podfest Expo and is sponsored again by Libsyn. Past notable inductees include No Agenda co-host and former MTV VJ Adam Curry, TWiT.tv founder and owner Leo Laporte, and New York Times best-selling novelist and podcaster Scott Sigler. For more information, please visit www.podcasthof.com.

About Podfest Expo

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2014, Podfest Expo, a production of Cutting Edge Events, is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest-running, in-person conference of its type, holding the World Record title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Podfest Expo attendees become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest Expo promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable.

