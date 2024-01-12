Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 30, 2023, it has closed the USD $3.0 million unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") private placement financing (the "Offering") with one arm's length investor (the "Debenture Holder"). The Debenture will bear interest at 12% per annum, calculated and paid quarterly commencing on the date of issuance and will mature thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance being January 11, 2027 (the "Maturity Date").

The Debenture Holder has the right, from time to time and at any time on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the Maturity Date, to convert all or any portion of the outstanding principal amount of the Debenture ("Principal Amount") into common shares of the Company, at a price of $1.25 per common share, subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the Debenture.

As part of the terms of the Offering, the Debenture Holder has been issued 900,000 detachable warrants (collectively, the "Warrants" and individually, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.30 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain events, for a period expiring on January 11, 2027.

The Offering was conducted under available exemption from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation. Any common shares issuable upon conversion of the Debenture or exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance expiring on May 12, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company expects to use the gross proceeds from the Debentures as a bridge to the USD $40 million construction loan.

All references to currency are in Canadian dollars, except if mentioned in USD.

About Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

