Freitag, 12.01.2024
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2024 | 03:02
Tonic3 Targets Growth With Naming of John A. Shahin as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Tonic3 has hired John A. Shahin as its Chief Revenue Officer effective Jan. 8, 2024, as it seeks to continue its accelerated growth in delivering digital transformation solutions to enterprise clients.

Tonic3 Chief Revenue Officer John A. Shahin

Tonic3 Chief Revenue Officer John A. Shahin



Shahin's expertise in enterprise revenue and go-to-market strategies has played a pivotal role in the growth and transformation of multiple financial and technology companies. His early achievements include launching and leading key banking programs at Citigroup. Throughout his recent career, Shahin has demonstrated expertise in the technology sector, building successful growth teams for SaaS platforms and technology services. His 25+ years of experience spans from working with multinational conglomerates to startups, delivering for both Fortune 500 and emerging technology companies.

"I'm excited to join Tonic3, a leading company at the forefront of innovation. The opportunity to work alongside a remarkable team driving not only the creation of advanced technologies but also transforming the digital world is inspiring. I'm eager to apply my experience and skills to foster significant growth and guide a team committed to excellence," said Shahin.

Tonic3's CEO Joe Edwards also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "John is an accomplished executive leader who has built revenue organizations from a handful of people to 350+ representatives. His expertise in go-to-market strategies and team development within both services and technology will help us continue to shape an exciting future for our company."

Shahin assumes leadership of an international team where he plans to apply his management philosophy of cultivating winning cultures and leading high-performing teams while leveraging his strong analytical, creative, and communication skills.

About Tonic3

Tonic3 partners with enterprise technology leaders to reimagine and create digital transformations that provide a competitive edge in a fast-changing world. Our solutions scale from project work to managed services and blend nearshore capabilities with U.S. teams. We have headquarters in Dallas and Buenos Aires, and over 80 full-time employees working with clients ranging from Fortune 100 to funded startups. For more information, please visit www.tonic3.com or follow company news on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonic3/.

Contacts
151 W. WALTERS ST
LEWISVILLE, TX 75057
214.774.2390
sales@tonic3.com

Contact Information

Alejandra Sanchez
Head of Customer Success
alejandra.sanchez@tonic3.com
214.774.2390

Joe Edwards
CEO
joe.edwards@tonic3.com
214.774.2390

SOURCE: Tonic3

