Sansiri, Thailand's most trusted full-service real estate developerannounces strategy of launching 16 projectsworth 15 billion baht in Phuket over 5 years

PHUKET, Thailand, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Apichart Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Sansiri Public Company Limited (SIRI), Thailand's most trusted full-service real estate developer, revealed that Sansiri has designated Phuket as a strategic location where it targets to launch 16 new projects worth a combined 15 billion bahtduring the next five years.

"These new investment projects will reaffirm Sansiri's position as a pioneer and leading developer in Phuket, adding its total investments in this world-class tourism city to 36 billion baht by 2027." he said.

Reaffirming its commitment to serve both local and international customers in this burgeoning tourism and commercial island over a long term, Sansiri is establishing a new regional headquarters in Phuket this year to allow customers to experience its "YOU-Centric" brand philosophy as well as providing excellent after-sale services.

Recently selected as "theMost Valuable Real Estate Brand 2023" - a recognition granted to the brand in the real estate category that has the highest future value as of 2023 - Sansiri is expanding vigorously both in Thailand and abroad. With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, Sansiri has built more than 400 projects with over 5 million sq.m. throughout Thailand and a residential building in London during its 40-year history, all with a strong emphasis on design and livability.

In Phuket, Sansiri has solidified its 15-year track record, boasting a portfolio of 21 projects valued at 21 billion Baht, including prominent developments such as Baan Mai Khao Phuket, THE BASE Central Phuket, and THE DECK Patong exemplifying Sansiri' s unwavering commitment to excellence in project development.

"Sansiri believes in constructing lives, not just buildings. Through our innovative products, after-sales, and concierge services, We offers our residents more than just a home, but a "way of life", he said.

Besides being a burgeoning tourism destination, Phuket is also a key economic and investment city of Thailand. The activities of investors from Asia and Europe who seek to invest in real estate have been increasing every year in Phuket. Thanks to its strong brand and quality projects, Sansiri projects have been warmly welcomed by investors. Its recently-launched THE BASE Bukit Phuket development project, of which sold out 80% of selling units. Sansiri's other condominium projects also enjoy a very high occupancy rate. As for the overall picture of the low-rise segment, such as pool villa projects, good response has been received from foreign clients.

To facilitate the further growth of Phuket, the government has earmarked investment projects worth a total of 148 billion baht to urgently develop transportation systems in the province. These included the expansion of Phuket Airport and other planned road and rail transportation investments. Recently, the government, and involved public and private agencies have also jointly launched the "Phuket Crime Free" scheme as an initiative to safeguard international tourists.

"Because of all these attributes and initiatives, Phuket is set to witness an exponential growth phase. As a long-term investor in the province, Sansiri is ready to support the growth of the city through our long-term strategic investment plan. We are discussing with our business partners and local entrepreneurs to seek further investment opportunities and jointly develop projects for benefits of all stakeholders and the society," said Apichart.

