Syensqo SA: Introduction of statutory transparency thresholds by Syensqo

Brussels, Belgium - January 12, 2023 - 08:30 CET

Pursuant to Article 18 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market
All notices may be directed to investor.relations@syensqo.com


About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff


Contacts

Media relations



Nathalie van Ypersele
+32 478 20 10 62



Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72



Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07
media.relations@solvay.com		 Investor relations



Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989



Bisser Alexandrov
+33 6 07 63 52 80



Imtiyaz Lokhandwala
+1 609 860 3959
investor.relations@solvay.com


Attachment

  • 20240112_2024_FSMA requirements_EN (3) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/333b69e9-9731-41fd-bbe3-ca640d961cc6)

