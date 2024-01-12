India's first fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant will produce First Solar's Series 7 solar PV modules, which were developed at the company's research centers in the United States. The new facility employs 1,000 people.From pv magazine USA First Solar has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, with a capacity of 3.3 GW. India's first fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant will produce First Solar's Series 7 solar PV modules, which were optimized for the Indian market. The facility employs approximately 1,000 people. The company has ...

