Freitag, 12.01.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
12.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,264 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.01.2024 | 09:07
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 
12-Jan-2024 / 07:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
Trading update 
 
Further to the Company's announcement of 14 February 2023, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by Duncan 
Soukup to the Company, it is announced that Mr Soukup has agreed to sell certain assets on a staggered basis over a 
two-year period. As a first step, non-binding heads of terms have been signed with a potential purchaser, which will be 
followed by a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA"). it is anticipated that initial completion will occur around 
the end of February 2024. 
The Board will issue further details once the SPA has been executed and financial terms and conditions finalised. 
 
END 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG878801114 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      THAL 
LEI Code:    2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  297023 
EQS News ID:  1813589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2024 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
