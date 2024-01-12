DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 12-Jan-2024 / 07:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa" or the "Company") (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) Trading update Further to the Company's announcement of 14 February 2023, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by Duncan Soukup to the Company, it is announced that Mr Soukup has agreed to sell certain assets on a staggered basis over a two-year period. As a first step, non-binding heads of terms have been signed with a potential purchaser, which will be followed by a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA"). it is anticipated that initial completion will occur around the end of February 2024. The Board will issue further details once the SPA has been executed and financial terms and conditions finalised. END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

