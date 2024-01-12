Grew Energy has signed a $457.37 million deal to set up a 2.8 GW factory in India. The state government of Gujarat will facilitate approvals for the manufacturing unit.From pv magazine India Grew Energy has signed an agreement worth $457.37 million with the government of Gujarat under the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The company will set up a 2.8 GW solar cell and wafer manufacturing unit at Dholera, Gujarat. The Gujarat government will help to facilitate the necessary clearances and expedite the establishment process of the unit. The project is estimated to create jobs for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...