Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Production report for December 2023

Oslo, 11 January 2024



Nov 2023 Dec 2023 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 618 416 605 400 Argentina 2,122 333 2,147 338 Total operated 2,740 749 2,752 738 Total equity 1,330 419 1,335 413

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil total daily average operated production experienced a slight improvement of 13.04 boepd when comparing December with November figures, this increment in production is mostly coming from the Argentinean operations which even compensate a reduction in the Colombian flowrate.

In Argentina, the operated production increased by 25.61 boepd where 73% of this increment comes from the Santa Cruz Exploitation Assets and the remaining 27% comes from Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO) Field. In this regard, Interoil would like to emphasise the pulling rig is still engaged in the reopening of the shut-in wells following pulling program. In MMO the monthly average production reached 58.8 boepd as more wells are on stream after fixing their surface production engines.

In Colombia, Puli C production experienced an increase of 10.64 boepd after solving asphaltenes formation in some production strings in Mana wells. Vikingo production experienced a reduction in its flowrate by 23.2 boepd line with the expected natural depletion. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil's share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.