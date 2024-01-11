Titan Machinery Inc.: Titan Machinery Announces Acquisition of Scott Supply, Co.

WEST FARGO, N.D., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Scott Supply, Co. ("Scott Supply"), which consists of one full-line combined Case IH and New Holland Agriculture dealership located in Mitchell, SD. In the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, Scott Supply generated revenue of approximately $40 million. The acquisition closed on January 10, 2024.



David Meyer, Titan Machinery's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This acquisition is a perfect complement to our existing footprint in this highly productive region of eastern South Dakota. Scott Supply has been serving Mitchell, SD and the surrounding area since 1915 with a talented and experienced team of employees and a total commitment to excellence in customer service. As we join together, we aim to build upon that legacy and look forward to a bright future in this excellent market."

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations across three continents -North America, Europe and Australia - servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of: US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming; European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine; and Australian stores located in the regions of Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia. Titan Machinery's locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "potential," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," "plan," "anticipate," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding the financial impact of the O'Connors acquisition during future periods, modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe (formerly "International) and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, the performance of our Ukrainian subsidiary within our Europe segment, inventory availability and consumer demand expectations, our service department capacity leverage expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company's risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate, and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the O'Connors acquisition and the risk that we have assumed unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the O'Connors acquisition. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

