The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.: 30-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Becomes the Most Expensive Bottle of Whiskey (or Whisky) Ever Sold

A Bottle of The Emerald Isle, from The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., has sold for $2.8m - $100k more than a bottle of The Macallan 1926 fetched at auction last autumn

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. has seen a record-breaking start to 2024, selling a bottle of whiskey to American collector Mike Daley, for $2.8m. This world-first sale makes The Emerald Isle, already the rarest triple-distilled single malt in existence, the most expensive bottle of whiskey, or whisky, ever sold.

Historically, the most sought-after bottles of the spirit have been Scotch whiskies. Last November, a bottle of The Macallan 1926 fetched $2.7m at auction, briefly becoming the world's most expensive bottle, a title that has now been usurped by The Emerald Isle, representing a shift in luxury collectors' interests, many of whom feel the Scotch market has become too crowded.

Mike Daley said: "Irish is the future of whiskey. I'm excited to be part of it, as a collector, but most importantly as a drinker."

Daley is one of the US' most prolific collectors of the spirit, with a vast collection consisting of several thousand bottles of Irish, American, and Scotch whiskeys/whiskies. His latest record-breaking purchase is one of only seven sets in existence; a liquid which three decades of maturation in a variety of casks, have imbued with an unrivalled intensity of flavour. The Emerald Isle's stunning walnut case includes a single decanter, alongside a bespoke Fabergé egg - containing an actual emerald gem - a custom timepiece, and a pair of Cohiba cigars.

Daley also said: "The rebirth of Irish whiskey is relatively new, so I feel like I'm getting in on the ground floor. Luxury scotch, to me, is already a crowded type of market. But we're only just starting to see luxury Irish make a name for itself. I guarantee you that in the years to come, it will get to where scotch is today."

Daley's predictions have proved accurate in the past, he made his fortune investing heavily in hyaluronic acid long before the pharmaceutical industry caught up. His thoughts about Irish whiskey's increasing value are supported by data from the Distilled Spirits Council, showing that some super premium spirits within the category have soared by nearly 2,800% in price in the past two decades.

While there are some critics who claim that that The Emerald Isle's value is bolstered by the luxury items included within the box, this criticism falls flat when considered alongside the fact that The Macallan 1926 that claimed the most expensive title last November, was one of only 12 bottles covered with a label designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami, adding considerable value to its auction price.

Jay Bradley, founder and CEO of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. said: "A bottle of The Emerald Isle becoming the most expensive whiskey or whisky ever sold is a monumental achievement for my business, and an incredibly proud moment for me. I started The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. with the goal of making Irish whiskey the most coveted luxury spirit and restoring Ireland's reputation for crafting the finest whiskeys in the world, this brings us several steps closer to achieving that, and we're only six years into the journey. There's a lot more to come from us, and I'm excited for our customers and competitors to see what we have in store."

ABOUT THE CRAFT IRISH WHISKEY CO.:

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is on a mission to restore Ireland's reputation for crafting the finest whiskeys in the world, elevating its potential as a luxury product. Formed in 2018 by Irish entrepreneur Jay Bradley, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. was born from a desire to return premium Irish whiskey to the heights it once enjoyed. To achieve such a goal has taken a complete reimagining of the craft; honouring centuries of tradition but questioning convention and adding scientific understanding to reinvent the maturation of the whiskey. No expense is spared, no corners are cut.

In 2021, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. became the most highly awarded new company of the year, amassing a total of 12 awards across both Taste and Design for four of its ultra-rare whiskey releases. In 2022, the company continued this award-winning streak, with 22 awards across Taste and Design, including the world's Best Irish Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards for The Devil's Keep, and a perfect score to achieve Platinum at the A'Design Awards for The Emerald Isle. The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. was also the exclusive Michelin Plaque Distribution Partner for The Michelin Guide Star Revelation Great Britain and Ireland 2022.

In 2023, the business has continued to go from strength to strength, with a total of 44 awards won to date, including Gold and Silver at the IWSC Taste Awards, Gold, Silver, and Bronze at the World Whiskey Awards, and a prestigious Master Medal for The Donn at The Drinks Business Autumn Bling Tasting.

Partnerships evolved with both The Michelin Guide Star Revelation Great Britain and Ireland 2023, at which The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and Michelin shone a spotlight on truly remarkable mixology, with the 2023 Exceptional Cocktail Award; and World's 50 Best Restaurants, partnering with the prestigious awards as its Official Whiskey of the World Partner.

Michelin UK venue partners include: Hakkasan London, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, The Waterside Inn, Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Grantley Hall, City Social, Kitchen Table and Frog by Adam Handling.

Other partner venues include Scott's Richmond, Nobu Hotel Portman Square, Park Row, Adam Handling's Ugly Butterfly and The Ned.

For more information visit www.craftirishwhiskey.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316930/Mike_Daley_The_Emerald_Isle_Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316931/Daley_collections_Image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316977/The_Emerald_Isle_Image_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316929/CIWC_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/30-year-old-irish-single-malt-becomes-the-most-expensive-bottle-of-whiskey-or-whisky-ever-sold-302033137.html