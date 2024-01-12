Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue of new shares

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 15 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,751,152 shares (DKK 58,751,152) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,761,470 shares (DKK 3,761,470) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,512,622 shares (DKK 62,512,622) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 386.45 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66