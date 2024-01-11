Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For December 2023

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2023 :

Operating Data December December % Change 2023 2022 Copa Holdings (Consolidated)





ASM (mm) (1) 2,501.7 2,288.1 9.3 % RPM (mm) (2) 2,128.6 1,924.1 10.6 % Load Factor (3) 85.1 % 84.1 % 1.0p.p. 1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. 2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized



For December 2023, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 9.3%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 10.6%, compared to 2022. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 85.1%, 1.0 percentage points higher than in December 2022 .

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean . For more information visit www.copaair.com.

