InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054 | Ticker-Symbol: C2H
11.01.2024
Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For December 2023

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2023 :

Operating Data

December

December

% Change

2023

2022

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)




ASM (mm) (1)

2,501.7

2,288.1

9.3 %

RPM (mm) (2)

2,128.6

1,924.1

10.6 %

Load Factor (3)

85.1 %

84.1 %

1.0p.p.

1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers


3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized


For December 2023, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 9.3%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 10.6%, compared to 2022. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 85.1%, 1.0 percentage points higher than in December 2022 .

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean . For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT: Daniel Tapia - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
