Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For December 2023

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for December 2023 :
Operating Data
December
December
% Change
2023
2022
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)
2,501.7
2,288.1
9.3 %
RPM (mm) (2)
2,128.6
1,924.1
10.6 %
Load Factor (3)
85.1 %
84.1 %
1.0p.p.
1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers
3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized
For December 2023, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 9.3%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 10.6%, compared to 2022. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 85.1%, 1.0 percentage points higher than in December 2022 .
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean . For more information visit www.copaair.com.
