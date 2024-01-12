Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim has closed three bolt-on acquisitions in Europe, expanding its Solutions & Products portfolio for green growth. In Spain, Holcim has acquired a majority stake in Artepref S.A., a fast-growing leader in innovative precast concrete solutions. In Greece, Holcim has bought W.A.T.T. Recycling, a leading waste management company that produces alternative fuels. In the UK, Holcim has entered the advanced mortar solutions market through its acquisition of Eco-Readymix Ltd. All three value-accretive acquisitions contribute to Holcim's objective of expanding Solutions & Products to at least 30% of Net Sales by 2025, while leading in decarbonization as a driver of profitable growth.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "We are off to a strong start in 2024 with three strategic acquisitions. Fully in line with our strategy, they expand our range of innovative and sustainable solutions in high-growth markets. I warmly welcome employees of all three companies into the Holcim family to open our next chapter of green growth together."
Arterpref is a leader in innovative precast concrete structural systems for industrial, commercial and logistics applications. Through its acquisition of a majority stake, Holcim is entering the fast-growing, industrialized construction market in Spain. Artepref's smart design systems will add to Holcim's broad range of advanced low-carbon and circular solutions to build better with less.
W.A.T.T. Recycling is one of the fastest growing companies in Greece's waste-to-energy sector, offering a range of solutions to recover paper, plastics, metals, while also producing alternative fuels. Its two state-of-the-art material recovery facilities near Athens have a processing capacity of over 150,000 tons of municipal waste annually.
Eco-Readymix is a leader in advanced mortar solutions and concrete in northwest England, with two operational sites and one due to open. It offers a range of mortars along with ready mix concrete, liquid and traditional screed, concrete masonry blocks and aggregates. A leader in sustainability, its Wrexham site is almost entirely powered by renewable energy, from biomass to wind and solar.
