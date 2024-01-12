

Christening and Launch Ceremony of Koyo Maru

TOKYO, Jan 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, today held a christening and launch ceremony for a salvage tug currently being built for Nippon Salvage Co., Ltd. The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The vessel, named "Koyo Maru", is scheduled for handover to Nippon Salvage in June 2024 following completion of outfitting work and sea trials.The vessel has a length overall (LOA) of 80.6 meters and beam of 15.5 meters, with gross tonnage of approximately 3,000. It will replace the current Koyo Maru, originally constructed at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works, and which has been in continuous service since 1998. The new vessel has one of the highest pulling capacities (bollard pull) in Japan to respond to large-scale marine accidents, while optimal placement of fire extinguishing equipment such as water cannons, and improved fixed-point holding capacity, provides enhanced efficiency when firefighting on other ships.The Koyo Maru is also equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to comply with environmental regulations, allowing it to operate in designated areas where nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions are restricted, such as the coastal waters of the United States and Canada, the North Sea, and the Baltic Sea. Further, the vessel utilizes a new hull form (semi-vertical stem) to improve propulsion performance, and has been designed to allow temporary equipment such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to be mounted on the exposed deck* as necessary, improving workability. Private rooms for supervisors have also been made provided to improve livability.With the construction of this vessel, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will contribute to the various salvage activities carried out in seas around the world, as well as environmental conservation. In addition, by building vessels with excellent fuel efficiency and environmental performance, and that contribute to the safety of society, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding aims to provide solutions to the various societal issues facing its customers in Japan and overseas.*The uppermost deck of the ship, exposed to the open air and sea.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.