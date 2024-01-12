A large grid-scale energy storage project in Hawaii, featuring Tesla Megapacks, could potentially minimize the curtailment of renewables output.From pv magazine USA Plus Power has started operating its Kapolei Energy Storage (KES) facility on Oahu, Hawaii, helping the state in its transition from fossil fuels to solar and wind. The KES project adds 135 MW/540 MWh to the Hawaiian Electric grid, with an additional 50 MW/25 MWh of additional "fast frequency response" to support grid stability. The advanced battery has "virtual inertia" to replicate the power-smoothing function of a conventional spinning ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...