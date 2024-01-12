SUNEXPRESS WAS AWARDED THE 'FASTEST GROWING AIRLINE BRAND' IN GERMANY AND TURKEY AT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunExpress was conferred the 'Fastest Growing Airline Brand, Germany and Turkey' for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The Prestigious Global Brand Awards , an annual event by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Global Brands Magazine undertook a thorough evaluation encompassing various criteria, such as Growth in passenger numbers, expansion of routes, fleet expansion, financial performance, innovation and many more. SunExpress stands out prominently for its innovative approach, contributing to its rapid growth. Therefore, SunExpress well deserves Global Brands Magazine's recognition.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director, Global Brands Magazine, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to SunExpress for achieving the prestigious title of the Fastest-growing Airline Brand in Turkey and Germany. SunExpress's unwavering commitment to innovation, coupled with an exceptional approach in the industry, has propelled its remarkable growth. This award is a testament to SunExpress's dedication to excellence, and they truly deserve this honor."

Commenting on winning the award, Benedikt Sieweke, Chief Marketing Officer, SunExpress, said, "We use cross-media and cross-device communication to not only gather valuable smart data but also boost our marketing performance significantly while using our resources efficiently. We are proud to be awarded the Global Brand Award not only in one, but two markets, Germany and Türkiye, for this approach and our brand performance. Our focus will remain firmly on uncovering and seizing new market potentials in the future. AI will play a bigger role than ever in making our customer communication faster, better, and more efficient."

ABOUT SUNEXPRESS

SunExpress was founded in 1989 as a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines and is one of the leading providers of leisure flights to Turkey. With its modern Boeing 737 fleet, the airline currently serves a route network of around 60 international destinations on a total of 175 routes. The airline has been combining Turkish hospitality with German precision for more than 30 years and welcomes more than 11 million passengers on board its aircraft every year. SunExpress is a strong partner of Turkish tourism and has received several awards for the service and comfort on board its flights. The carrier, which has been named "Best Leisure Airline in Europe" by Skytrax, scores with a good price-performance ratio and a wide range of innovations and digital services. Further information can be found at www.sunexpress.com

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 8.5 million visitors and 15 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

