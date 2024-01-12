

Fig. Overview of This Demonstration Experiment

TOKYO, Jan 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (hereinafter referred to as DOCOMO), NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (NTT), and NIPPON CAR SOLUTIONS CO., LTD. (NCS) will start a demonstration experiment on January 12, 2024, as part of their enhanced disaster response measures involving responding to power outages. This experiment focuses on a base station power recovery system utilizing electric vehicles (EVs).The system for this experiment comprises DOCOMO's Energy Management System (EMS) platform for monitoring and controlling base station power, NTT's AI-based vehicle dispatch planning created using deep reinforcement learning(1), and real-time EV data (including location, stored power, and driving data) collected by NCS. The objective is to efficiently dispatch optimally located and charged EVs to power-downed base stations. This validation will take place from January 12 to June 30, 2024. Furthermore, NTT is a member of the EV100 initiative(2), and this demonstration experiment is conducted as part of the initiative's efforts.During power outages, base stations currently provide communication services using backup batteries for a limited time and deploy generators for extended outages. This experiment aims to enhance disaster response by effectively using EVs, which are expected to become more common as corporate vehicles.This initiative will be showcased at the "docomo Open House'24" hosted by DOCOMO, starting January 17, 2024.(1) Deep reinforcement learning is a combination of reinforcement learning and deep learning.(2) EV100 is an international initiative aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles and related infrastructure among businesses. In 2018, NTT became the first telecommunications operator to join the initiative.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.