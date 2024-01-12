Chinese soalr perovskite specialist Mellow Energy and the Jinan University developed a new manufacturing process for perovskite solar modules that enables the formation of a protective layer at the interface between the perovskite absorber and the electron transport layer. This prevents the effusion of volatile components from the perovksite film.China-based perovskite solar cell and module manufacturer Mellow Energy, a spin-off of the Institute of New Energy Technology at Jinan University, has fabricated a monolithic perovskite solar module based on an interconnection technique that reportedly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...