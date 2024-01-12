RPX and Sisvel, both aggregators, represented a group of 16 technology companies and 20 patent owners, respectively, to conclude a transaction related to video codecs. The agreement provides participants with a license to patents in Sisvel's Video Coding Licensing Platform, and resulted in significant transactional efficiencies.

The patents are held by Dolby, General Electric, Philips, NTT Docomo, Orange, SK Telecom and Toshiba, among others. The full list of licensors is set forth below. All are represented by Sisvel and participate in the firm's Video Coding Licensing Platform.

"This is a great example of a commercially driven collaboration," observes Nick Dudziak, Head of Strategy at Sisvel. "It was a complex deal to organize because of the number of parties and interests involved. However, thanks to their determination to find solutions, the result is tremendous transactional efficiencies."

"Both RPX and Sisvel represent the interests of a wide group of clients from a variety of industries. This transaction clearly demonstrates the efficiency of bringing companies together to collectively address shared concerns," adds Ryan Elliott, Executive Vice President, Syndicated Acquisitions at RPX.

Patent owners represented by Sisvel: B1 Institute of Image Technology, Dolby International AB, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), GE Video Compression LLC, Godo Kaisha IP Bridge 1, IdeaHub, Inc., Intellectual Discovery, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), NTT Docomo, Orange S.A., Rai Com S.p.A., Sejong University, SK Planet Co., Ltd., SK Telecom, Toshiba Corporation, Xylene Holding S.A.

Further information about the terms and conditions of Sisvel's Video Coding Licensing Platform are available at the following link https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programmes/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/ or from Sisvel upon request by companies currently requiring a license.

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialization solutions.

Sisvel We Power Innovation

www.sisvel.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sisvel-group

https://twitter.com/sisvelgroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112044879/en/

Contacts:

Sisvel Media

Giulia Dini

Communications Manager

Tel: +34 93 131 5570

giulia.dini@sisvel.com