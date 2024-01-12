Jyske Bank: Outlook for earnings per share in 2023 upgraded to c. DKK 89

Jyske Bank upgrades expectations of its earnings per share in 2023 to c. DKK 89, corresponding to a net profit for the year of c. DKK 5.9bn. Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share of DKK 82-87 and net profit of DKK 5.4bn-5.7bn.

The upgraded outlook reflects a net profit of c. DKK 1.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by a favourable development in the financial markets, especially due to lower interest rates towards the end of the year. Loan impairment charges was an expense of c. DKK 30m in the quarter.

Jyske Bank's annual report for 2023 is expected to be published on 27 February 2024.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank