Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Tradegate
11.01.24
17:06 Uhr
70,38 Euro
-0,06
-0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,9873,2413:20
73,0273,1813:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2024 | 11:48
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jyske Bank: Outlook for earnings per share in 2023 upgraded to c. DKK 89

Jyske Bank upgrades expectations of its earnings per share in 2023 to c. DKK 89, corresponding to a net profit for the year of c. DKK 5.9bn. Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share of DKK 82-87 and net profit of DKK 5.4bn-5.7bn.

The upgraded outlook reflects a net profit of c. DKK 1.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by a favourable development in the financial markets, especially due to lower interest rates towards the end of the year. Loan impairment charges was an expense of c. DKK 30m in the quarter.

Jyske Bank's annual report for 2023 is expected to be published on 27 February 2024.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.