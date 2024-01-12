--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported full year and fourth quarter 2023 results reflecting broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

"UnitedHealth Group enters 2024 well prepared to build on our efforts to improve patient care and consumer experiences broadly, and to continue delivering strong and balanced growth," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2024 performance objectives established at its November 29th Investor Conference, excluding the potential impacts from the pending sale of its Brazil operations, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Upon closing, the Company's net earnings outlook will be impacted by the previously announced expected charge and the Company confirmed the adjusted earnings outlook presented at its Investor Conference.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues $94.4 billion $82.8 billion $92.4 billion $371.6 billion $324.2 billion Earnings from Operations $7.7 billion $6.9 billion $8.5 billion $32.4 billion $28.4 billion Net Margin 5.8% 5.8% 6.3% 6.0% 6.2%

UnitedHealth Group's 2023 revenues grew $47.5 billion or 14.6% year-over-year to $371.6 billion, including double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare, driven by serving more people, more comprehensively across its offerings. Full year 2023 earnings from operations were $32.4 billion, an increase of 13.8%.

The full year medical care ratio at 83.2% compared to 82% last year, driven by previously noted outpatient care, primarily serving seniors, and business mix. The fourth quarter medical care ratio was 85%. Days claims payable of 47.9 compared to 49.9 at year end 2022 and 50.7 in the third quarter 2023. Medical reserve development was $840 million favorable for full year 2023 and $100 million unfavorable in the fourth quarter.

The full year 2023 operating cost ratio of 14.7% was consistent with last year, reflecting strong operating cost management, offset by continued growth of the services businesses and investments to support growth.

Cash flows from operations for the full year were $29.1 billion or 1.3-times net income. During 2023, the company returned $14.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Return on equity of 27% in 2023 reflected the company's strong overall growth and efficient capital structure.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues $70.8 billion $63.0 billion $69.9 billion $281.4 billion $249.7 billion Earnings from Operations $3.1 billion $2.9 billion $4.6 billion $16.4 billion $14.4 billion Operating Margin 4.4% 4.7% 6.6% 5.8% 5.8%

UnitedHealthcare full year revenues of $281.4 billion grew $31.6 billion or 12.7% year-over-year and operating earnings increased 14.2% to $16.4 billion. People served by UnitedHealthcare grew by over 1 million in 2023.

The number of consumers served with commercial benefits grew by over 800,000 in 2023, reflecting the strong customer response to the company's innovative and affordable benefit offerings.

The number of people served by the company's offerings for seniors and people with complex needs grew by 950,000 due to product designs tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals and their families with limited economic resources and who are often underserved.

People served by the company's state-based community offerings declined by 700,000 due to the ongoing Medicaid eligibility redetermination process. The UnitedHealthcare team remains actively engaged with the individuals impacted and continues with its comprehensive outreach to help families maintain, reinstate or find other affordable coverage.



Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance by optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly and Annual Financial Performance Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues $59.5 billion $47.9 billion $56.7 billion $226.6 billion $182.8 billion Earnings from Operations $4.6 billion $4.0 billion $3.9 billion $15.9 billion $14.1 billion Operating Margin 7.7% 8.3% 6.9% 7.0% 7.7%

Optum full year revenues of $226.6 billion grew $43.9 billion or 24% year-over-year and operating earnings increased 13.4% to $15.9 billion.

Optum Health revenue increased 33.9% over last year, driven by growth in patients served under value-based arrangements and continued expansion of the types and levels of care provided. The operating results reflect previously noted higher care activity and continued investments to improve patient health outcomes. The number of patients served under value-based arrangements grew by nearly 900,000 to more than 4.1 million.

Optum Insight revenue increased 29.8% due to the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in its technology-enabled offerings, which serve health systems, care providers, health plans and life sciences organizations. Optum Insight continues to build and invest in advanced data capabilities to meet the rising needs of customers. The revenue backlog increased by more than $2 billion to over $32 billion.

Optum Rx revenue increased 16.4% in 2023 due to growth in serving new clients, expanded relationships with existing clients and continued advancement in the comprehensive scope of pharmacy services offered, including specialty and community-based pharmacies. Adjusted scripts grew to 1.54 billion compared to 1.44 billion last year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow UnitedHealth Group on LinkedIn.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the Company's results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live webcast of this conference call from the Investor Relations page of the company's website (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be on the Investor Relations page and at https://uhg.com/Replay through January 26, 2024. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated January 12, 2024, can also be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include "forward-looking" statements which are intended to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities law. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; the DOJ's legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; risks and uncertainties associated with our businesses providing pharmacy care services; competitive pressures, including our ability to maintain or increase our market share; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; failure to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with health care payers, physicians, hospitals and other service providers; the impact of potential changes in tax laws and regulations; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to complete, manage or integrate strategic transactions; risk and uncertainties associated with the pending sale of operations in Brazil; risks associated with public health crises arising from large-scale medical emergencies, pandemics, natural disasters and other extreme events; failure to attract, develop, retain, and manage the succession of key employees and executives; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; failure to protect proprietary rights to our databases, software and related products; downgrades in our credit ratings; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock.

This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations, more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Year Ended December 31, 2023 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses - Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Premiums $ 73,228 $ 64,700 $ 290,827 $ 257,157 Products 11,311 9,398 42,583 37,424 Services 8,709 7,834 34,123 27,551 Investment and other income 1,179 855 4,089 2,030 Total revenues 94,427 82,787 371,622 324,162 Operating costs Medical costs 62,231 53,591 241,894 210,842 Operating costs 13,339 13,009 54,628 47,782 Cost of products sold 10,194 8,314 38,770 33,703 Depreciation and amortization 974 982 3,972 3,400 Total operating costs 86,738 75,896 339,264 295,727 Earnings from operations 7,689 6,891 32,358 28,435 Interest expense (830 ) (676 ) (3,246 ) (2,092 ) Earnings before income taxes 6,859 6,215 29,112 26,343 Provision for income taxes (1,184 ) (1,307 ) (5,968 ) (5,704 ) Net earnings 5,675 4,908 23,144 20,639 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (220 ) (147 ) (763 ) (519 ) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,455 $ 4,761 $ 22,381 $ 20,120 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5.83 $ 5.03 $ 23.86 $ 21.18 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $ 6.16 $ 5.34 $ 25.12 $ 22.19 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 935 947 938 950 (a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and short-term investments $ 29,628 $ 27,911 Accounts receivable, net 21,276 17,681 Other current assets 27,533 23,477 Total current assets 78,437 69,069 Long-term investments 47,609 43,728 Other long-term assets 147,674 132,908 Total assets $ 273,720 $ 245,705 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $ 32,395 $ 29,056 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 4,274 3,110 Other current liabilities 62,385 57,071 Total current liabilities 99,054 89,237 Long-term debt, less current maturities 58,263 54,513 Other long-term liabilities 17,484 15,608 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,498 4,897 Equity 94,421 81,450 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 273,720 $ 245,705

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 23,144 $ 20,639 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 3,972 3,400 Deferred income taxes and other (750 ) (1,004 ) Share-based compensation 1,059 925 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,643 2,246 Cash flows from operating activities 29,068 26,206 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (1,777 ) (6,837 ) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (3,386 ) (2,802 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (10,136 ) (21,458 ) Other, net (275 ) 2,621 Cash flows used for investing activities (15,574 ) (28,476 ) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (8,000 ) (7,000 ) Dividends paid (6,761 ) (5,991 ) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 4,280 12,536 Other, net (1,048 ) 4,681 Cash flows (used for) from financing activities (11,529 ) 4,226 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 97 34 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,062 1,990 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,365 21,375 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,427 $ 23,365

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $ 70,808 $ 63,046 $ 281,360 $ 249,741 Optum 59,495 47,868 226,635 182,768 Eliminations (35,876 ) (28,127 ) (136,373 ) (108,347 ) Total consolidated revenues $ 94,427 $ 82,787 $ 371,622 $ 324,162 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $ 3,122 $ 2,932 $ 16,415 $ 14,379 Optum (a) 4,567 3,959 15,943 14,056 Total consolidated earnings from operations $ 7,689 $ 6,891 $ 32,358 $ 28,435 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 4.4 % 4.7 % 5.8 % 5.8 % Optum 7.7 % 8.3 % 7.0 % 7.7 % Consolidated operating margin 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.7 % 8.8 % Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic $ 17,030 $ 16,281 $ 67,187 $ 63,599 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global 2,402 2,168 9,307 8,668 UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total 19,432 18,449 76,494 72,267 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 32,394 28,051 129,862 113,671 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 18,982 16,546 75,004 63,803 Optum Health $ 24,534 $ 18,446 $ 95,319 $ 71,174 Optum Insight 4,785 4,387 18,932 14,581 Optum Rx 31,166 25,854 116,087 99,773 Optum Eliminations (990 ) (819 ) (3,703 ) (2,760 )

(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 included $1,691 and $6,560 for Optum Health; $1,284 and $4,268 for Optum Insight; and $1,592 and $5,115 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 included $1,692 and $6,032 for Optum Health; $895 and $3,588 for Optum Insight; and $1,372 and $4,436 for Optum Rx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Commercial - Domestic: Risk-based 8,115 8,120 8,045 Fee-based 19,200 19,130 18,640 Total Commercial - Domestic 27,315 27,250 26,685 Medicare Advantage 7,695 7,645 7,105 Medicaid 7,845 8,065 8,170 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,355 4,345 4,375 Total Community and Senior 19,895 20,055 19,650 Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical 47,210 47,305 46,335 Commerical - Global 5,540 5,475 5,360 Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical 52,750 52,780 51,695 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,315 3,335 3,295 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 103 103 102 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $ 32.1 $ 31.6 $ 30.0 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 400 383 370 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 152 million unique individuals across all businesses at December 31, 2023.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,455 $ 4,761 $ 22,381 $ 20,120 Intangible amortization 400 396 1,578 1,292 Tax effect of intangible amortization (100 ) (98 ) (392 ) (331 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $ 5,755 $ 5,059 $ 23,567 $ 21,081 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.83 $ 5.03 $ 23.86 $ 21.18 Intangible amortization per share 0.44 0.42 1.68 1.36 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.11 ) (0.11 ) (0.42 ) (0.35 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 6.16 $ 5.34 $ 25.12 $ 22.19

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.

