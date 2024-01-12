Researchers in Sweden sought to raise the efficiency of ground source heat pumps by combining their operation with that of PVT systems and free cooling. Through a series of simulations, they found that this integrated solution may reduce borehole length and land area requirements.Scientists from Sweden's KTH Royal Institute of Technology have investigated the potential coupling of a ground source heat pump (GSHP) with both photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy and free cooling (FC). FC uses low external air temperatures to assist in chilling water that is then used for air conditioning or industrial ...

