The International Energy Agency (IEA) says the rollout of rooftop solar in Australia will drop off "faster than anticipated," with grid integration challenges and saturation of the power system contributing to a revision of expectations for renewable energy growth.From pv magazine Australia The IEA has pointed to grid bottlenecks, a lack of new federal government support, and growing investment costs as among the reasons for reining in its forecast for renewable energy growth in Australia by more than 10%. The agency also highlighted "continued policy uncertainty" following early achievement of ...

