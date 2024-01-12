NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on January 11, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on January 15, 2024. ISIN IS0000034569 Company name Amaroq Minerals Ltd Total share capital before the increase 263.670.051 (263.670.051 shares) Increase in share capital 60.637 (60.637 shares) Total share capital following the increase 263.730.688 (263.730.688 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol AMRQ Orderbook ID 273304