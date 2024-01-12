Index Investment Group: Group of Investors led by Bjarne Borg to Increase Their Current 20% Position in LQR House

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Renowned activist investor Bjarne Borg, recognized for his diverse entrepreneurial ventures across real estate, private equity, and energy sectors, has put together a group of investors to support LQR House (LQR) amid prevailing market challenges. Notably, leading analyst organizations like Fintel, EF Hutton, and Litchfield, project a price target range of $7 in the short term to $26 in the long term for LQR House, affirming its significantly undervalued status and the reason for this substantial investment.

This group of investors, spearheaded by Bjarne Borg, has successfully acquired a substantial 20% stake in LQR House, underscoring their deep interest and commitment to LQR House sustained growth, the group has plans to increase their position and leverage that ownership to push for change that could improve their share price by redirecting the narrative in the public market. Drawing upon his extensive entrepreneurial experience spanning various industries, Borg aims to use his ownership in LQR House to guide and assist the company and its management through existing market challenges, providing help with strategic partnerships or a potential merger with a more prominent company that shares a similar vision. Borg is also open to exploring alternative options to public markets if necessary.

Bjarne Borg's attraction to LQR House is fueled by its robust ecommerce platform, cwspirits.com, coupled with a low burn rate and a cash reserve surpassing $7.5 million-all while trading at a fraction of its intrinsic value. Noteworthy partnerships and a track record of record-breaking revenue year over year position LQR House as an opportune investment, ripe for realization of its untapped potential.

In a statement, Bjarne Borg expressed his confidence in LQR House, stating, "LQR House embodies the foundational elements necessary to emerge as a genuine disruptor within the alcohol industry. From its IPO on the NASDAQ, we have closely monitored its journey and acknowledged the challenges it currently faces in the public markets. Our objective is to reshape the narrative, steering LQR House towards unlocking its inherent potential by showcasing the pivotal role this company will play in modernizing the alcohol industry."

This strategic investment initiative is poised to be a transformative force, aligning LQR House with a vision that transcends its current market challenges and sets the stage for substantial future growth and success.

Through the company he co-founded in 1998, Index Investment Group, Borg has made numerous significant investments into real estate across residential, commercial and industrial assets in the United States, Canada and Sweden while his investments into renewable energy within deep sea offshore wind and biomass energy powerplants are expected to produce over 20 GW gross output of green energy over the next couple years. His company headquarters are located in Jupiter, FL where the company has ongoing and completed over thirty developments throughout North America, having focused on Florida since 2011 and own nearly 3 million square feet of commercial-industrial properties in the upstate New York market. Borg currently acts as Executive Chairman of the Board of Index Investment Group, director of the board of Hexicon Group and is on the advisory board of several national and regional banks.

