Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), a leading publicly listed technology company, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "AiMining"), has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program. This prestigious recognition provides AiMining with a host of technical benefits and business resources, including Azure credits, access to OpenAI GPT-4, the Azure Technical Advisory, and more.

AiMining's acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program is a testament to the Company's commitment to driving innovation in AI technology and its dedication to responsible AI practices. With this recognition, AiMining will have access to Azure Support, Azure pairing sessions for technical guidance, and GPT-4 through the Azure OpenAI Service.

The Azure Technical Advisory will provide 1:1 guidance to help AiMining hit its next development milestone, while the Microsoft Expert Network will offer insights on product roadmaps and business plans. Additionally, AiMining will have access to state-of-the-art tools to infuse responsible AI practices throughout its development lifecycle.

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies Inc., the parent company of AiMining Technologies Inc., emphasized the significance of this recognition, stating, "Microsoft has acknowledged the dedication to responsible AI practices and innovation in AI technology demonstrated by our subsidiary, AiMining Technologies Inc. We are enthusiastic about utilizing the advantages of this recognition to further our mission of creating AI solutions that empower humanity and contribute to positive social impact. We extend our thanks to Microsoft for this recognition and support."

AiMining's participation in the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program is a strategic move to explore collaborative opportunities within the global technology landscape. The Company's senior management team will actively engage in the program's resources, events, and training to help the development team stay empowered and well-informed of the latest trends and discussions in the AI space.

The theme of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program, "Empowering Startups to Change the World," aligns with AiMining's strategic vision. The program will provide AiMining with the technology, guidance, and resources needed to help the subsidiary succeed in its mission to build responsible AI solutions for the future.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up that stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

