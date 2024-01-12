Regulatory News:
SFL (Paris:FLY):
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.
Half-yearly report:
At 31 December 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
2,478 shares
• €262,824.00 in cash
Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, a total of:
Number of
Number of
Transaction
Buy
931
3,003
195,973.30
Sell
383
4,670
302,259.53
Resources available at 30 June 2023 were as follows:
4,145 shares
• €156,538.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
2,025 shares
• €2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2023 second half:
Number of transactions executed
Volume traded
Buy
Sell
Date
Buy
Sell
Number of shares
Share capital
Number of shares
Share capital
03/07/2023
4
12
14
880.32
259
16,539.74
04/07/2023
5
7
10
654.40
59
3,855.65
05/07/2023
13
3
35
2,299.15
29
1,914.58
06/07/2023
1
8
1
66,80
358
23,624.42
07/07/2023
1
4
1
67.80
33
2,216.94
10/07/2023
10
3
27
1,826.01
12
813.12
11/07/2023
24
2
330
22,093.50
20
1,363.60
12/07/2023
2
1
2
136.00
1
67.20
13/07/2023
15
4
39
2,636.40
37
2,518.59
14/07/2023
39
1
71
4,757.00
1
67.60
17/07/2023
7
2
13
868.01
5
336.20
18/07/2023
2
1
7
469.00
5
336.00
19/07/2023
6
5
13
877.50
24
1,635.84
20/07/2023
9
4
25
1,708.00
40
2,756.80
21/07/2023
26
0
66
4,499.88
0
0
24/07/2023
5
3
6
407.82
19
1,304.16
25/07/2023
40
3
183
12,261.00
17
1,145.12
26/07/2023
14
1
128
8,610.56
10
688.00
27/07/2023
3
0
6
403.62
0
0
28/07/2023
1
2
1
68.60
4
275.00
31/07/2023
3
3
6
411.60
19
1,318.98
07/2023
230
69
984
66,002.97
952
62,777.54
01/08/2023
14
2
34
2,348.04
31
2,146.44
02/08/2023
3
25
7
484.05
54
3,817.80
03/08/2023
7
3
18
1,268.28
5
355.80
04/08/2023
3
1
6
426.24
1
71.40
07/08/2023
4
0
6
424.62
0
0
08/08/2023
5
1
10
704.60
1
70.20
09/08/2023
14
1
48
3,314.40
1
70.20
10/08/2023
2
1
2
140.00
1
70.00
11/08/2023
4
1
5
350.20
1
70.00
14/08/2023
9
1
18
1,249.74
1
70.00
15/08/2023
1
1
1
68.60
1
68.60
16/08/2023
1
1
1
68.60
1
68.60
17/08/2023
2
0
2
137.20
0
0
18/08/2023
3
0
5
341.00
0
0
21/08/2023
9
1
18
1,218.42
1
68.20
22/08/2023
2
1
2
135.60
1
67.80
23/08/2023
7
1
9
607.86
1
67.80
24/08/2023
3
2
7
469.84
11
743.16
25/08/2023
3
1
3
202.80
1
67.60
28/08/2023
1
2
1
67.60
10
679.60
29/08/2023
2
1
4
272.00
1
68.00
30/08/2023
3
1
4
271.80
1
68.00
31/08/2023
2
2
2
135.60
8
545.20
08/2023
104
50
213
14,707.09
133
9,254.40
01/09/2023
8
4
20
1,342.80
27
1,798.20
04/09/2023
2
0
2
131.20
0
0
05/09/2023
31
7
133
8,468.11
354
21,597.54
06/09/2023
4
2
7
454.23
12
784.32
07/09/2023
2
1
2
129.60
1
64.80
08/09/2023
8
2
21
1,353.24
13
852.28
11/09/2023
5
1
10
649.60
1
65.20
12/09/2023
6
2
19
1,222.65
33
2,109.36
13/09/2023
9
1
22
1,390.84
1
63.80
14/09/2023
4
0
11
688.05
0
0
15/09/2023
5
0
13
816.27
0
0
18/09/2023
9
0
19
1,182.56
0
0
19/09/2023
8
1
20
1,234.80
1
62.20
20/09/2023
2
3
3
188.40
19
1 196.24
21/09/2023
9
0
27
1,675.08
0
0
22/09/2023
9
1
22
1,373.90
1
63.00
25/09/2023
7
2
16
999.52
6
379.98
26/09/2023
18
1
69
4,246.26
1
61.20
27/09/2023
9
0
26
1,622.40
0
0
28/09/2023
1
1
3
187.20
99
6,197.40
29/09/2023
9
6
22
1,366.64
96
6,050.88
09/2023
165
35
487
30,723.35
665
41,346.40
02/10/2023
15
0
40
2,445.20
0
0
03/10/2023
5
1
10
618.00
1
62.00
04/10/2023
3
4
5
307.40
201
12,301.20
05/10/2023
3
3
8
486.64
37
2,254.04
06/10/2023
4
4
32
1,944.96
21
1,288.35
09/10/2023
6
1
17
1,037.85
1
61.80
10/10/2023
9
1
25
1,531.75
1
61.80
11/10/2023
7
1
14
855.12
1
61.40
12/10/2023
4
3
8
489.60
22
1 363.12
13/10/2023
8
2
20
1 236.60
9
567.99
16/10/2023
2
1
7
441.84
9
574.20
17/10/2023
3
11
8
515.04
120
7,802.40
18/10/2023
2
4
4
257.00
34
2 211.70
19/10/2023
3
1
9
573.48
5
320.00
20/10/2023
5
1
9
570.87
1
63.60
23/10/2023
21
7
31
1,979.35
67
4,314.80
24/10/2023
11
2
28
1,800.40
40
2,588.80
25/10/2023
4
2
9
579.60
23
1,472.46
26/10/2023
2
4
2
129.20
17
1 097.18
27/10/2023
22
4
36
2,296.80
25
1,613.00
30/10/2023
15
2
134
8,541.16
14
907.20
31/10/2023
3
3
4
257.40
15
963.60
10/2023
157
62
460
28,895.26
664
41,950.64
01/11/2023
6
1
13
840.45
1
64.80
02/11/2023
4
1
7
453.25
1
64.80
03/11/2023
25
6
101
6,415.52
8
510.56
06/11/2023
8
4
25
1,586.50
20
1,289.80
07/11/2023
10
2
25
1,597.25
4
257.60
08/11/2023
18
4
90
5,657.40
31
1,954.24
09/11/2023
6
16
12
758.04
115
7,365.75
10/11/2023
6
4
15
954.30
4
256.40
13/11/2023
6
2
17
1,080.52
10
644.00
14/11/2023
3
9
6
376.62
205
13,150.75
15/11/2023
7
4
14
895.30
100
6,360.00
16/11/2023
3
3
9
575.46
23
1,480.97
17/11/2023
4
1
13
835.51
9
585.00
20/11/2023
6
4
16
1,032.80
47
3,049.83
21/11/2023
13
3
27
1,744.20
25
1,625.00
22/11/2023
0
7
0
0
212
13,780.00
23/11/2023
3
4
6
389.22
51
3,315.00
24/11/2023
0
4
0
0
40
2,600.00
27/11/2023
2
4
3
195.42
33
2,188.56
28/11/2023
10
4
25
1,647.75
110
7,260.00
29/11/2023
5
2
11
721.05
31
2 030.19
30/11/2023
4
6
9
586.80
139
9,035.00
11/2023
149
95
444
28,343.36
1 219
78,868.25
01/12/2023
1
6
3
195.00
103
6,695.00
04/12/2023
0
7
0
0
100
6,593.00
05/12/2023
9
4
25
1,647.25
65
4,326.40
06/12/2023
9
0
23
1,508.11
0
0
07/12/2023
6
7
13
852.67
296
19,240.00
08/12/2023
4
2
10
647.80
2
130.00
11/12/2023
2
5
5
323.60
113
7,281.72
12/12/2023
2
3
2
128.80
11
712.80
13/12/2023
7
1
10
643.40
1
64.40
14/12/2023
5
9
10
642.00
60
3,936.60
15/12/2023
6
2
12
787.08
11
729.96
18/12/2023
12
1
60
3,927.00
1
66.60
19/12/2023
5
5
8
522.00
68
4,420.00
20/12/2023
2
2
8
519.44
37
2,423.87
21/12/2023
14
0
49
3,215.87
0
0
22/12/2023
6
0
13
859.04
0
0
27/12/2023
5
7
13
852.80
53
3,567.43
28/12/2023
19
5
95
6,341.25
60
4 071.00
29/12/2023
12
6
56
3,688.16
56
3,803.52
12/2023
126
72
415
27,301.27
1 037
68,062.30
Total 2S 2023
931
383
3 003
195,973.30
4 670
302,259.53
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.9 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com