Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 31 December 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

2,478 shares

• €262,824.00 in cash

Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, a total of:

Number of

transactions

executed Number of

shares traded Transaction

amount Buy 931 3,003 195,973.30 Sell 383 4,670 302,259.53

Resources available at 30 June 2023 were as follows:

4,145 shares

• €156,538.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

• €2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2023 second half:

Number of transactions executed Volume traded Buy Sell Date Buy Sell Number of shares Share capital

Number of shares Share capital

03/07/2023 4 12 14 880.32 259 16,539.74 04/07/2023 5 7 10 654.40 59 3,855.65 05/07/2023 13 3 35 2,299.15 29 1,914.58 06/07/2023 1 8 1 66,80 358 23,624.42 07/07/2023 1 4 1 67.80 33 2,216.94 10/07/2023 10 3 27 1,826.01 12 813.12 11/07/2023 24 2 330 22,093.50 20 1,363.60 12/07/2023 2 1 2 136.00 1 67.20 13/07/2023 15 4 39 2,636.40 37 2,518.59 14/07/2023 39 1 71 4,757.00 1 67.60 17/07/2023 7 2 13 868.01 5 336.20 18/07/2023 2 1 7 469.00 5 336.00 19/07/2023 6 5 13 877.50 24 1,635.84 20/07/2023 9 4 25 1,708.00 40 2,756.80 21/07/2023 26 0 66 4,499.88 0 0 24/07/2023 5 3 6 407.82 19 1,304.16 25/07/2023 40 3 183 12,261.00 17 1,145.12 26/07/2023 14 1 128 8,610.56 10 688.00 27/07/2023 3 0 6 403.62 0 0 28/07/2023 1 2 1 68.60 4 275.00 31/07/2023 3 3 6 411.60 19 1,318.98 07/2023 230 69 984 66,002.97 952 62,777.54 01/08/2023 14 2 34 2,348.04 31 2,146.44 02/08/2023 3 25 7 484.05 54 3,817.80 03/08/2023 7 3 18 1,268.28 5 355.80 04/08/2023 3 1 6 426.24 1 71.40 07/08/2023 4 0 6 424.62 0 0 08/08/2023 5 1 10 704.60 1 70.20 09/08/2023 14 1 48 3,314.40 1 70.20 10/08/2023 2 1 2 140.00 1 70.00 11/08/2023 4 1 5 350.20 1 70.00 14/08/2023 9 1 18 1,249.74 1 70.00 15/08/2023 1 1 1 68.60 1 68.60 16/08/2023 1 1 1 68.60 1 68.60 17/08/2023 2 0 2 137.20 0 0 18/08/2023 3 0 5 341.00 0 0 21/08/2023 9 1 18 1,218.42 1 68.20 22/08/2023 2 1 2 135.60 1 67.80 23/08/2023 7 1 9 607.86 1 67.80 24/08/2023 3 2 7 469.84 11 743.16 25/08/2023 3 1 3 202.80 1 67.60 28/08/2023 1 2 1 67.60 10 679.60 29/08/2023 2 1 4 272.00 1 68.00 30/08/2023 3 1 4 271.80 1 68.00 31/08/2023 2 2 2 135.60 8 545.20 08/2023 104 50 213 14,707.09 133 9,254.40 01/09/2023 8 4 20 1,342.80 27 1,798.20 04/09/2023 2 0 2 131.20 0 0 05/09/2023 31 7 133 8,468.11 354 21,597.54 06/09/2023 4 2 7 454.23 12 784.32 07/09/2023 2 1 2 129.60 1 64.80 08/09/2023 8 2 21 1,353.24 13 852.28 11/09/2023 5 1 10 649.60 1 65.20 12/09/2023 6 2 19 1,222.65 33 2,109.36 13/09/2023 9 1 22 1,390.84 1 63.80 14/09/2023 4 0 11 688.05 0 0 15/09/2023 5 0 13 816.27 0 0 18/09/2023 9 0 19 1,182.56 0 0 19/09/2023 8 1 20 1,234.80 1 62.20 20/09/2023 2 3 3 188.40 19 1 196.24 21/09/2023 9 0 27 1,675.08 0 0 22/09/2023 9 1 22 1,373.90 1 63.00 25/09/2023 7 2 16 999.52 6 379.98 26/09/2023 18 1 69 4,246.26 1 61.20 27/09/2023 9 0 26 1,622.40 0 0 28/09/2023 1 1 3 187.20 99 6,197.40 29/09/2023 9 6 22 1,366.64 96 6,050.88 09/2023 165 35 487 30,723.35 665 41,346.40 02/10/2023 15 0 40 2,445.20 0 0 03/10/2023 5 1 10 618.00 1 62.00 04/10/2023 3 4 5 307.40 201 12,301.20 05/10/2023 3 3 8 486.64 37 2,254.04 06/10/2023 4 4 32 1,944.96 21 1,288.35 09/10/2023 6 1 17 1,037.85 1 61.80 10/10/2023 9 1 25 1,531.75 1 61.80 11/10/2023 7 1 14 855.12 1 61.40 12/10/2023 4 3 8 489.60 22 1 363.12 13/10/2023 8 2 20 1 236.60 9 567.99 16/10/2023 2 1 7 441.84 9 574.20 17/10/2023 3 11 8 515.04 120 7,802.40 18/10/2023 2 4 4 257.00 34 2 211.70 19/10/2023 3 1 9 573.48 5 320.00 20/10/2023 5 1 9 570.87 1 63.60 23/10/2023 21 7 31 1,979.35 67 4,314.80 24/10/2023 11 2 28 1,800.40 40 2,588.80 25/10/2023 4 2 9 579.60 23 1,472.46 26/10/2023 2 4 2 129.20 17 1 097.18 27/10/2023 22 4 36 2,296.80 25 1,613.00 30/10/2023 15 2 134 8,541.16 14 907.20 31/10/2023 3 3 4 257.40 15 963.60 10/2023 157 62 460 28,895.26 664 41,950.64 01/11/2023 6 1 13 840.45 1 64.80 02/11/2023 4 1 7 453.25 1 64.80 03/11/2023 25 6 101 6,415.52 8 510.56 06/11/2023 8 4 25 1,586.50 20 1,289.80 07/11/2023 10 2 25 1,597.25 4 257.60 08/11/2023 18 4 90 5,657.40 31 1,954.24 09/11/2023 6 16 12 758.04 115 7,365.75 10/11/2023 6 4 15 954.30 4 256.40 13/11/2023 6 2 17 1,080.52 10 644.00 14/11/2023 3 9 6 376.62 205 13,150.75 15/11/2023 7 4 14 895.30 100 6,360.00 16/11/2023 3 3 9 575.46 23 1,480.97 17/11/2023 4 1 13 835.51 9 585.00 20/11/2023 6 4 16 1,032.80 47 3,049.83 21/11/2023 13 3 27 1,744.20 25 1,625.00 22/11/2023 0 7 0 0 212 13,780.00 23/11/2023 3 4 6 389.22 51 3,315.00 24/11/2023 0 4 0 0 40 2,600.00 27/11/2023 2 4 3 195.42 33 2,188.56 28/11/2023 10 4 25 1,647.75 110 7,260.00 29/11/2023 5 2 11 721.05 31 2 030.19 30/11/2023 4 6 9 586.80 139 9,035.00 11/2023 149 95 444 28,343.36 1 219 78,868.25 01/12/2023 1 6 3 195.00 103 6,695.00 04/12/2023 0 7 0 0 100 6,593.00 05/12/2023 9 4 25 1,647.25 65 4,326.40 06/12/2023 9 0 23 1,508.11 0 0 07/12/2023 6 7 13 852.67 296 19,240.00 08/12/2023 4 2 10 647.80 2 130.00 11/12/2023 2 5 5 323.60 113 7,281.72 12/12/2023 2 3 2 128.80 11 712.80 13/12/2023 7 1 10 643.40 1 64.40 14/12/2023 5 9 10 642.00 60 3,936.60 15/12/2023 6 2 12 787.08 11 729.96 18/12/2023 12 1 60 3,927.00 1 66.60 19/12/2023 5 5 8 522.00 68 4,420.00 20/12/2023 2 2 8 519.44 37 2,423.87 21/12/2023 14 0 49 3,215.87 0 0 22/12/2023 6 0 13 859.04 0 0 27/12/2023 5 7 13 852.80 53 3,567.43 28/12/2023 19 5 95 6,341.25 60 4 071.00 29/12/2023 12 6 56 3,688.16 56 3,803.52 12/2023 126 72 415 27,301.27 1 037 68,062.30 Total 2S 2023 931 383 3 003 195,973.30 4 670 302,259.53

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.9 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240112404092/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com