In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that increased cloud led to solar assets in Northern Germany and the Netherlands receiving only 70% of normal irradiance in December. This cloud activity, however, did not make it below the Alps, and Southern Europe saw reduced rain and significantly less cloud than normal, with some regions experiencing 130% of the normal December irradiance.A series of intense low pressure systems extending from the Baltics to the UK pulled moisture off of the Atlantic, bringing cloud and resulting in lower irradiance over Northern, Central ...

