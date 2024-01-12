Xcel Brands and ASP Isotopes Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) and ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Xcel Brands: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/xelb_access

ASP Isotopes: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access

In an exclusive interview, Robert D'Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Xcel Brands is a pioneering force in the convergence of shopping, entertainment, and social media and expects to generate $18 million in top-line royalty revenue in 2024. Based on the recent sale of 70% interest in its Isaac Mizrahi brand, which sold for six times royalty revenue, Xcel is trading for a greater than 75% discount to its intrinsic value, presenting tremendous potential upside for investors. Social commerce is expected to drive 20% of all US online sales by 2026, and Xcel is perfectly positioned to capture a significant market share with its proven approach to increasing conversion rates that significantly outperforms traditional digital marketing strategies. The Company's brands boast over 5 million social followers, generate over $600 million in annual retail sales, and have delivered over 20,000 hours of live-stream programming. Operating on a working capital-light business model, Xcel has a historical track record of revenue growth with positive adjusted EBITDA (pre-COVID), allowing for continued investment in brand and technology development. With the launch of its new proprietary live stream and social commerce platform, Orme, Xcel is set for strong cash flow generation starting in Q1 2024. The Company's management team, which holds over 60% of Xcel's outstanding shares, brings decades of experience in building major brand management companies, and they are committed to driving innovation and profitability. In summary, Xcel presents a unique investment opportunity, combining leadership in an emerging industry, innovative technology, creative excellence, financial resilience, and strong growth prospects.

Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. ASP Isotopes successfully acquired two incomplete ASP plants in Pretoria, South Africa, and obtained the required licenses from the nuclear regulators, including the Non-proliferation Council of South Africa, to complete construction of the plants and produce commercial product. Cold commissioning of the first manufacturing plant, capable of enriching light isotopes, was completed in Q1 2023, and ASP Isotopes entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a North American customer for the entire offtake of the Company's first light isotope plant. The Company intends to enter into "take or pay" style offtake agreements with customers and expects to be a leading supplier of non-nuclear enriched isotopes by 2028. ASP Isotopes has secured multiple supply agreements, including a 25-year agreement valued at up to $27 million per annum with BRICEM (Beijing Research Institute of Chemical Engineering Metallurgy) to supply highly enriched Molybdenum-100 (Mo-100); a multi-year agreement with a Canadian company valued at $3.8 million per annum for Carbon-14 (C-14), the most frequently used radiolabel healthcare; a $9 million supply agreement with a US customer for a highly enriched isotope - customer made a $900,000 prepayment during Q3 2023 with commercial deliveries anticipated beginning in Q1 2024; and two MOUs for High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) - $30 billion of HALEU demand expected based on initial discussions with customers. HC Wainwright initiated coverage of ASP Isotopes in December 2023 with a buy rating and $3.25 per share price target.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company's brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

