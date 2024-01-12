Workiva: ESG Talk: Strength in Numbers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Ernest Anunciacion are back to kick off the third season of ESG Talk. The group revisits thought-provoking conversations from season two - including insights on sustainability, regulation, and ESG reporting - and shares a preview of what's to come in the year ahead.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com