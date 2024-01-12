EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023:

Gross revenue reached Rs 222.1 billion ($2.7 billion1), a decrease of 1.4% QoQ. IT services segment revenue was at $2,656.1 million, a decrease of 2.1% QoQ. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 1.7% QoQ. Total bookings3 was at $3.8 billion, up by 0.2% QoQ and large deal bookings4 was at $0.9 billion. IT services segment EBIT for the quarter was Rs 35.4 billion ($425.8 million1), a decrease of 1.8% QoQ. IT services operating margin5 for the quarter was at 16.0%, down by 11 bps QoQ. Net income for the quarter was at Rs 26.9 billion ($323.9 million1), an increase of 1.8% QoQ. Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 5.16 ($0.061), an increase of 2.0% QoQ. Operating cash flows at 177.3% of Net Income for the quarter was at Rs 47.9 billion ($575.7 million1). Voluntary attrition6 has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at 10-quarter low of 12.3% in Q3'24. Interim dividend declared of Rs 1 ($0.0121) per equity share/ADS.

Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2024

We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,615 million to $2,669 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms.

* Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2024, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.24, Euro/USD at 1.08, AUD/USD at 0.65, USD/INR at 83.54 and CAD/USD at 0.72

Performance for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023

"Our investments in people, processes, and business operations are continuing to pay off," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director. "In a seasonally soft quarter, deal booking momentum remained strong. Our large deals recorded a 20 percent year-to-date growth. Further, we are starting to see early signs of a return to growth in Consulting, as demonstrated by the double-digit growth in order bookings in our Capco business.

"Under our ai360 strategy, AI is now embedded across most of our existing solutions and client offerings. We're deploying AI internally across all business and functional areas as well, with the goals of efficiency, productivity, and scale. We are confident that these investments will allow us to capitalize on emerging opportunities, as the macro environment improves."

Aparna C. Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "I am pleased with our rigor of execution across all financial metrics - revenue, margin, EPS, and cash flow. We are building a more resilient, agile, and efficient organization which has helped us sustain our margins at 16%, a 63 basis point improvement on a year-to-date basis despite revenue headwinds and absorbing the impact of the investments we are making for growth and people."

IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 0.8 billion ($9.7 million1) IT Products segment results for the quarter was a gain of Rs 0.11 billion ($1.37 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 83.19, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2023. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was US$1= Rs 83.40. Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period. Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant currency growth rates, refer note 2. Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials. Voluntary attrition is in IT Services computed on a quarterly annualised basis and excludes DOP. Effective April 1, 2023, we merged our ISRE segment with our IT Services segment. The YoY growth rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, were computed by rebase lining Q3'23 numbers.

Highlights of Strategic Deal Wins

In the third quarter, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlights include:

Wipro was selected by a US-based member-governed health insurance non-profit to deploy an integrated Business Platform as a Service to deliver end-to-end plan administration services. Leveraging its proprietary Individual & Family Health Insurance Exchange platform, Wipro will help streamline the enrollment, billing and claims process for the client. The platform will also use AI to reconcile premiums with subsidies offered by the government to minimize costs for members. The client will benefit from increased satisfaction amongst providers, clinics and pharmacies and improved compliance with evolving regulations. A global technology leader has chosen Wipro to develop capabilities for their AI-driven orchestration platform. Wipro will collaborate closely with the client to integrate various systems involved in the process lifecycle, simplifying navigation, and streamlining workflows for end-users. This will improve overall productivity and accuracy, enabling tasks to be completed more efficiently. Additionally, this partnership will allow the client to expand the market reach of their solution. An American Retail Bank has chosen Wipro as the end-to-end product development partner for the client's Payments & Digital Platform groups. Capco, Designit, and Wipro teams will provide fully-staffed, cross-functional working groups to deliver on key initiatives across the bank - including cloud migration, marketing analytics, and relationship management modernization. The combined teams will bring architecture, design, and tech delivery capacity, alongside banking domain expertise, and will be underpinned by an offshore delivery model. The resulting effort will deliver immediate efficiencies and power the maturity of the client's Digital platforms. A Middle Eastern financial regulatory body has selected Wipro as a technology partner to strengthen its IT applications and infrastructure. Wipro will create a unique solution to support the client's business applications, infrastructure technology, service desk, and IT operating model. Wipro will also provide a host of value-added components, including dedicated consulting services from Capco which is aimed at business and IT strategic transformation including data, supervisory tech, and AI. The resulting increased efficiency and productivity will help the client attract both domestic and foreign investments to the region. One of the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers has selected Wipro to transform its Enterprise Resource Planning landscape to harmonize the Finance, Manufacturing, Sales, Supply Chain and Customer service processes. Wipro will deliver a tailored solution that unifies the client's regional platforms, while matching the individual needs of the business units. This will empower each unit with data-driven decision-making while improving the speed-to-market, as well as supporting the rapid addition of new product lines. Leveraging its Controlled Global Template and Industrialized Rollout Framework, Wipro will ensure shorter and smoother global rollouts with increased business user satisfaction for the client. A leading automotive manufacturer's financial services organization selected Wipro to consolidate their IT services, with the goal of harmonizing their IT processes across the entire enterprise, creating new synergies across functions, and a consolidation of current supplier landscape. The project involves the transformation towards a managed service operation model and providing services for the client's core infrastructure, central platform services, and end-user computing services. The solutions delivered by the Wipro team will help the client realize its business transformation goals and support their evolution to a mobility services provider. An international banking institution has selected Wipro to transform its business applications portfolio. The Wipro team will create a bespoke, automation-based solution to assess, transform, and manage the client's applications estate. The project will lead to increased operational efficiency, cost reduction, and increased cloud adoption. Wipro was selected by one of the world's largest airlines to deliver omni-channel customer services support across its e-commerce and loyalty program. Through this engagement, Wipro will streamline the customer service process for agents, provide automated visualization for performance management, and track quality through enhanced reporting and analysis. The agents will be trained through gamified learning modules, which will quickly lead to improved processes, reduced wait times and better end-customer experience. A US-based technology services company has selected Wipro to augment its navigation assistance offering. For the client's end users, the Wipro team will improve navigation and create new map features, enhancing the search functionality of 2D and 3D mapping, as well as improving transit, indoor and business listings. For the client's B2B customers, Wipro will assist in building customized features targeting Autonomous Driving & Simulation (ADAS) technology for the transportation, hospitality, and automotive sectors. The client can expect to see enhanced data and product quality, as well as monetization of their offering. An integrated healthcare network has selected Wipro to deliver end-to-end managed services to transform their IT environment and digital infrastructure. As part of this project, the Wipro team will leverage hyper-automation to help the client improve customer service and overall efficiency, increase speed and scalability, as well as achieve cost optimization. A US-based education assistance agency has selected Wipro to deliver digitally enabled customer care services. The Wipro team will build a custom solution to transform the client's end-user journey. The solution will also ensure better contract compliance, more profitable service delivery, improved customer satisfaction, and enhance the client's overall industry ranking. A North American banking group has selected Wipro to test and improve their overall technology efficiency. The Wipro team will improve the testing automation efficiency of their legacy technology stack. This will enable the business to onboard new applications within its infrastructure while improving year-on-year automation efficiency across the client's portfolio. A Swiss multinational corporation has selected Wipro to be its Global Network systems integrator to refresh & transform their 600+ sites to be cloud native. The Wipro team will build a completely customized solution that will allow for flexibility and speed of execution in a time-bound manner using Wipro accelerators. This integration project will align with the client's overall cloud strategy, increase their speed to market, and will produce cost savings of up to 20 percent.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Avasant's Data Management and Advanced Analytics Services RadarView 2023 Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Future of Work Services and Solutions 2023 - Germany (multiple quadrants) Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Public Cloud Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US49116023 Nov 2023) Wipro was featured as a Horizon 3 - Leader in HFS Horizons: Generative Enterprise Services, 2023 Wipro was ranked as a Leader in Avasant's Digital Talent Capability RadarView 2023 - 2024 Wipro was positioned a Leader in Everest Group's Cloud Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 Wipro was designated a Leader in Everest Group's Cloud Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 Wipro was named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US51314123 Nov 2023) Wipro was recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Oil and Gas Industry Services and Solutions 2023 (all quadrants) Wipro was positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - AWS Ecosystem Partners 2023 - Germany (all quadrants) Wipro was positioned as a Horizon 3 - Leader in HFS Horizons: Retail and CPG Service Providers, 2023 Wipro was positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com/investors/

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at the following link - https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP12012024

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With nearly 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2023 As at December 31, 2023 Convenience translation into

US dollar in millions

(Refer footnote) ASSETS Goodwill 307,970 311,251 3,741 Intangible assets 43,045 34,341 413 Property, plant and equipment 88,659 81,406 979 Right-of-Use assets 18,702 17,473 210 Financial assets Derivative assets 29 21 ^ Investments 20,720 22,666 272 Trade receivables 863 4,328 52 Other financial assets 6,330 5,653 68 Investments accounted for using the equity method 780 759 9 Deferred tax assets 2,100 1,785 21 Non-current tax assets 11,922 9,582 115 Other non-current assets 13,606 10,544 127 Total non-current assets 514,726 499,809 6,007 Inventories 1,188 1,066 13 Financial assets Derivative assets 1,844 1,350 16 Investments 309,232 292,170 3,512 Cash and cash equivalents 91,880 91,113 1,095 Trade receivables 126,350 120,871 1,454 Unbilled receivables 60,515 57,225 688 Other financial assets 9,096 8,120 98 Contract assets 23,001 19,559 235 Current tax assets 5,091 5,465 66 Other current assets 32,899 28,369 341 Total current assets 661,096 625,308 7,518 TOTAL ASSETS 1,175,822 1,125,117 13,525 EQUITY Share capital 10,976 10,448 126 Share premium 3,689 2,837 34 Retained earnings 660,964 606,952 7,296 Share-based payment reserve 5,632 5,804 70 Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve 46,803 42,726 514 Other components of equity 53,100 61,496 739 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 781,164 730,263 8,779 Non-controlling interests 589 698 8 TOTAL EQUITY 781,753 730,961 8,787 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 61,272 62,126 747 Lease liabilities 15,953 15,092 181 Derivative liabilities 179 48 1 Other financial liabilities 2,649 1,504 18 Deferred tax liabilities 15,153 14,307 172 Non-current tax liabilities 21,777 31,641 380 Other non-current liabilities 9,333 12,050 145 Provisions ^ - - Total non-current liabilities 126,316 136,768 1,644 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 88,821 93,621 1,125 Lease liabilities 8,620 8,297 100 Derivative liabilities 2,825 1,348 16 Trade payables and accrued expenses 89,054 81,571 981 Other financial liabilities 4,141 2,082 25 Contract liabilities 22,682 18,905 227 Current tax liabilities 18,846 20,138 242 Other current liabilities 30,215 29,009 349 Provisions 2,549 2,417 29 Total current liabilities 267,753 257,388 3,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES 394,069 394,156 4,738 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,175,822 1,125,117 13,525 ^ Value is less than 1

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 Convenience

translation into

US dollar in millions (Refer footnote) Convenience

translation into

US dollar in millions (Refer footnote) Revenues 232,290 222,051 2,669 672,973 675,520 8,120 Cost of revenues (163,273 ) (153,826 ) (1,849 ) (482,708 ) (474,278 ) (5,701 ) Gross profit 69,017 68,225 820 190,265 201,242 2,419 Selling and marketing expenses (17,752 ) (19,178 ) (231 ) (48,251 ) (54,529 ) (655 ) General and administrative expenses (15,020 ) (16,444 ) (198 ) (43,467 ) (46,455 ) (558 ) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 1,391 262 3 3,482 468 6 Results from operating activities 37,636 32,865 394 102,029 100,726 1,212 Finance expenses (2,902 ) (3,125 ) (38 ) (7,217 ) (9,244 ) (111 ) Finance and other income 4,992 5,785 70 12,722 17,137 205 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 26 (4 ) ^ (61 ) (31 ) ^ Profit before tax 39,752 35,521 426 107,473 108,588 1,306 Income tax expense (9,102 ) (8,515 ) (102 ) (24,743 ) (26,049 ) (313 ) Profit for the period 30,650 27,006 324 82,730 82,539 993 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 30,529 26,942 323 82,755 82,106 988 Non-controlling interests 121 64 1 (25 ) 433 5 Profit for the period 30,650 27,006 324 82,730 82,539 993 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 5.57 5.16 0.06 15.12 15.46 0.19 Diluted 5.56 5.15 0.06 15.08 15.42 0.19 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 5,480,138,169 5,218,470,886 5,218,470,886 5,475,982,068 5,310,985,603 5,310,985,603 Diluted 5,486,025,875 5,230,916,313 5,230,916,313 5,487,483,177 5,326,825,104 5,326,825,104 ^ Value is less than 1

Additional Information:

Particulars Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 March

31, 2023 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Segment revenue IT Services Americas 1 68,581 66,813 67,788 201,001 194,840 261,270 Americas 2 66,541 66,914 71,168 201,758 207,811 278,374 Europe 61,473 63,976 66,323 192,583 189,283 256,845 APMEA 24,913 26,255 26,681 77,678 79,605 106,812 Total of IT Services 221,508 223,958 231,960 673,020 671,539 903,301 IT Products 805 1,469 1,721 2,968 4,916 6,047 Total segment revenue 222,313 225,427 233,681 675,988 676,455 909,348 Segment result IT Services Americas 1 16,459 15,287 13,586 45,283 38,110 51,555 Americas 2 15,180 14,023 15,567 43,372 43,750 59,689 Europe 7,906 7,547 10,203 25,421 26,643 37,667 APMEA 3,433 2,985 2,912 9,218 7,651 10,681 Unallocated (7,552 ) (3,784 ) (4,662 ) (15,293 ) (12,596 ) (18,368 ) Total of IT Services 35,426 36,058 37,606 108,001 103,558 141,224 IT Products 114 (467 ) 41 (514 ) (117 ) (176 ) Reconciling Items (2,675 ) (2,246 ) (11 ) (6,761 ) (1,412 ) (1,442 ) Total segment result 32,865 33,345 37,636 100,726 102,029 139,606 Finance expenses (3,125 ) (3,033 ) (2,902 ) (9,244 ) (7,217 ) (10,077 ) Finance and other income 5,785 4,810 4,992 17,137 12,722 18,185 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (4 ) (30 ) 26 (31 ) (61 ) (57 ) Profit before tax 35,521 35,092 39,752 108,588 107,473 147,657

Effective April 1, 2023, we merged our India State Run Enterprise segment ("ISRE") with our IT Services segment. Currently, the Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services and IT Products.

IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, we re-organized our IT Services segment into four Strategic Market Units ("SMUs") - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa ("APMEA").

Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.

Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America ("LATAM"). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn) Three Months ended December 31, 2023 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,656.1 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 12.5 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue

based on previous quarter exchange rates $ 2,668.6

Three Months ended December 31, 2023 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,656.1 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (29.9 ) Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue

based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year $ 2,626.2

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow for three months and nine months ended December 31, 2023

Amount in INR Mn Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Nine months ended December 31, 2023 Net Income for the period [A] 27,006 82,539 Computation of Free Cash Flow Net cash generated from operating activities [B] 47,891 124,037 Add/ (deduct) cash inflow/ (outflow)on: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,078 ) (6,262 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment (320 ) 3,903 Free Cash Flow [C] 45,493 121,678 Operating Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [B/A] 177.3 % 150.3 % Free Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [C/A] 168.5 % 147.4 %

