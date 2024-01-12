Anzeige
30,10030,16016:05
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2024 | 15:34
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 16 January 2024 in the
ISIN below. 

ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 87,539,166 shares (USD 875,391.66)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,284,791 shares (USD 12,847.91) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  88,823,957 shares (USD 888,239.57)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  660,714 shares - USD 28.00    
            624,077 shares - USD 30.61    
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
