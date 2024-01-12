Fortress Power's Avalon High Voltage Energy Storage System combines a hybrid inverter, high-voltage battery, and a smart energy panel in an all-in-one, whole-home backup system.US-based Fortress Power has announced its entry into the high-voltage energy storage residential market. It marked this milestone with the installation of its first residential Avalon System in late December. The Avalon HV ESS system features a smart energy panel, customizable battery stack, and inverter. The system works inside and outside and is scalable up from 14.4 kWh to 176 kWh. It can be DC- or AC-coupled, with ...

