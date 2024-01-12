Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Arcario AB is removed (17/24)

On September 28, 2023, the shares in Arcario AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On December 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had secured positive operating cash flow by entering into an agreement to acquire all the shares in Vanir Finance AS and the Company had also raised approximately 7,5 MSEK through a directed share issue. The press release further stated that the acquisition of Vanir Finance AS was conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders. On January 10, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the acquisition of the shares in Vanir Finance AS. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Arcario AB (ARCA, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book ID 067911) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.