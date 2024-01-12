Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Arcario AB is removed (17/24)

On September 28, 2023, the shares in Arcario AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

On December 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had secured positive operating cash flow by entering into an
agreement to acquire all the shares in Vanir Finance AS and the Company had
also raised approximately 7,5 MSEK through a directed share issue. The press
release further stated that the acquisition of Vanir Finance AS was conditional
upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders. 

On January 10, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
acquisition of the shares in Vanir Finance AS. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Arcario AB (ARCA, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book
ID 067911) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
