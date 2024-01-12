Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024
WKN: A2PV11 | ISIN: DK0061152170 | Ticker-Symbol: RVY
Frankfurt
12.01.24
08:09 Uhr
4,940 Euro
+0,020
+0,41 %
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2024 | 15:46
84 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to a directed issue.
The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16
January 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061152170         
-----------------------------------------------------
Name:         Rovsing            
-----------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 476,228 shares (DKK 4,762,280)
-----------------------------------------------------
Change:        85,714 shares (DKK 857,140)  
-----------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  561,942 shares (DKK 5,619,420)
-----------------------------------------------------
Price:         DKK 35.00           
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10            
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ROV              
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     36995             
-----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
