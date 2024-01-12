Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to a directed issue. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061152170 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Rovsing ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 476,228 shares (DKK 4,762,280) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 85,714 shares (DKK 857,140) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 561,942 shares (DKK 5,619,420) ----------------------------------------------------- Price: DKK 35.00 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36995 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66