We Are All Human Foundation and Paramount's Content for Change Join Forces To Launch Industry in Progress Study

Unveiling Insights at the Hispanic Leadership Summit to Transform the Entertainment Industry for a More Inclusive Future

Paramount

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / We Are All Human Foundation and Paramount's Content For Change unveiled their collaborative Industry in Progress Study at the Hispanic Leadership Summit held at the United Nations. Conducted by Paramount Advertising's Audience Impact and Intelligence team, the insights and research from this work highlight the nuances of representation in order to help marketers unlock the power of inclusive advertising, particularly as it relates to Hispanics in the United States.

The influence of media on the collective mindset is a well-established fact. Created by BET under Scott Mills' leadership and further expanded both company-wide and globally by Paramount's Social Impact team, Content For Change seeks to use data and insight to counteract bias and stereotypes to transform its creative ecosystem from content and creative supply chain to culture.

The Industry in Progress Study is focused on understanding the current state of diversity in the advertising industry and leveraging the gathered data to address disparities that exist among Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous Americans as well as people with disabilities, neurodivergence, LGBTQ+ and those belonging to religious minorities. The goal is to gain insights that can overcome differences and identify more effective ways to represent minorities. While advertising has made significant strides in becoming more inclusive, the industry is still a work-in-progress according to both U.S. Hispanic consumers and ad industry professionals. This initiative is dedicated to contributing to the creation of a more equitable society by challenging and rectifying biased portrayals in media.

Insights from the Industry in Progress Study include:

To watch Paramount's Content For Change presentation at the Hispanic Leadership Summit, please visit here.

The current state of U.S. Hispanic representation in advertising is lower than pre-pandemic levels and most disproportionate to their population size. U.S. Hispanics only have a 5% presence in video ads despite making up 20% of the population

Increasing representation is not enough - U.S. Hispanic consumers value inclusive representation, yet face damaging negative tropes about themselves in advertising. 52% of Hispanic consumers would avoid using brands that aren't genuine with how they portray people like them in advertising 42% of Hispanic consumers would think less of a brand that doesn't represent people like them

U.S. Hispanic consumers feel disregarded by big brands, but getting inclusion right pays dividends. Only 29% of Hispanic consumers feel their values are shared and reflected by big brands, down from 54% in 2018 83% of Hispanic consumers would be more favorable towards the brand if they played a positive role in their life, their family's life and their community today



"Educating and bringing awareness to marketers of the profound impact of the U.S. Hispanic audience is a critical step in improving the quality and impact of inclusive advertising," Lydia Daly, SVP, Market & Audience Intelligence, Paramount Advertising. "As a leader in the space, Paramount puts diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of our client discussions, and we look forward to sharing our Industry in Progress insights in order to improve U.S. Hispanic representation in advertising now and in the future."

"This study is a critical step towards understanding and enhancing the representation of the Hispanic community in the entertainment industry. This data gives the opportunity for companies to wake up and invest in the Hispanic Community. The mission of We Are All Human deeply aligns with Paramount's Content for Change in our shared commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated in the United States' said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO, We Are All Human Foundation and Hispanic Star.

To watch Paramount's Content For Change presentation at the Hispanic Leadership Summit, please visit here.

About We Are All Human:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. We Are All Human's instruments include: Hispanic Promise (a first-of-its-kind non-legally binding national pledge to prepare, hire, promote, retain, celebrate and buy from Hispanics in the workplace, signed by 300+ companies), Hispanic Star (a brand that represents Latino empowerment, unity, and pride). Hispanic Star Fund (A fund to match the needs of the Latino community with the support of Corporate America) www.weareallhuman.org

About Paramount's Content for Change:

Paramount's Content for Change is a global company-wide, cross-brand initiative that seeks to harness the power of content to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes, and all forms of hate. Informed and inspired by BET's groundbreaking campaign, Content for Change applies scientific research, rigor, and data to transform the entire creative ecosystem across three pillars - the content the company produces, the creative supply chain that powers it, and the culture that underpins everything Paramount does. For more information, go to www.contentforchange.paramount.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View the original press release on accesswire.com