The World Bank has issued a tender for consultancy services for Uganda's Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP). Backed by World Bank funding, EASP will oversee the deployment of 40 solar energy water supply schemes across the East African country.Uganda's Ministry of Water and Environment has launched a tender for consultancy services for the Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP). The five-year project envisages the construction of 40 solar energy water supply scheme packages across the country, to connect households, refugee and host communities and other dwellings to electricity. ...

