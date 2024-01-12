HARMAN Scores Big at CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / HARMAN



HARMAN and its in-house design agency, Huemen, win 10 CES 2024 Innovation awards including a "Best of Innovation" award for the JBL Authentics 500 HARMAN and its in-house design agency, Huemen, win 10 CES 2024 Innovation awards including a "Best of Innovation" award for the JBL Authentics 500

Building on a consistent record of receiving honors and awards at the annual CES Trade Show, HARMAN performed especially well this year, taking home nine Innovation Awards for connected audio products and one Best of Innovation Award for the JBL Authentics 500 for best-in-class sound, beautiful design, and a superior consumer experience. Award winners include:

JBL Authentics 500: a retro-style smart home speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, and industry-first built-in dual voice assistants plus Dolby Atmos

JBL Authentics 200: a retro-style smart home speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, and industry-first built-in dual voice assistants

JBL Authentics 300: a retro-style smart home speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, and industry-first built-in dual voice assistants

JBL Soundgear Frames: Bluetooth audio glasses for wearable wireless sound (available in select markets only)

JBL New Club Series Speakers: compact speakers that bring JBL PRO sound into the car

ARCAM Radia A25 Integrated Amplifier: featuring Class G power amplifier, analog and digital inputs and outputs, and two-way Bluetooth communication and new stunning industrial design at an affordable price point

Harman Kardon Allure Essential (UI/UX): a home speaker featuring ambient dynamic lighting for music visualization (available in APAC only)

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 Lighting Experience (UI/UX): the fourth generation one of the world's most popular speakers offering an even wider range of lighting themes compared to previous models

JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds- available after Q2, 2024

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products, with honorees selected from across a wide variety of consumer technology product categories and special distinction reserved for the highest rated in each.

These latest wins take HARMAN's total number of design and technology awards in 2023 to an impressive 81. HARMAN brands include JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Mark Levinson, ARCAM and others. Over the past 10 years, HARMAN brands have won a whopping 632 awards for 437 products, making HARMAN's family of brands the most lauded in the world.

"We are thrilled to receive this outstanding recognition from CES's jury, and in particular the "Best of Innovation" award for the JBL Authentics 500. Over the past decade, our designers, engineers and product managers have truly demonstrated a level of excellence that is beyond the ordinary. Their passion and commitment keep our customers coming back and confirm our reputation within the industry as a name that is synonymous with innovation in design and audio performance," said Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN's Lifestyle Division.

The full list of CES Innovation Award honorees can be found online at https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees.aspx

