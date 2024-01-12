Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., an emerging manufacturer of intelligent electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic alliance with EcoG, a global tech leader specializing in DC charging stations, to accelerate the manufacturing and deployment schedule of its DC fast charging stations. By combining the expertise and resources of EcoG with the local manufacturing and engineering capabilities of Dunamis Charge, this alliance will be able to fully capitalize on the booming market for DC fast charging stations.

Dunamis Charge's CEO Natalie King with Michigan's Lt. Governor Gilchrist

and EcoG's CEO Joerg Huer at CES 24 Show in Las Vegas Earlier this Week

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9972/194035_56928c3d84c478b4_002full.jpg

"Today's alliance with EcoG will enable us to offer new EV charging technology to the U.S. market that until now has only been accessible by the more mature European marketplace," said Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc. "It is also a monumental step towards accelerating the production and inclusive deployment of our DC fast charging infrastructure, benefiting communities across the United States by stimulating economic development and job creation."

"EcoG's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of EV charging technology positions it as a formidable force in the industry and its continued growth and strategic partnerships are testament to its unwavering dedication to advancing the world of electric vehicles," said Joerg Heuer, CEO of EcoG. "Our strategic alliance with Dunamis Charge should accelerate our joint efforts to create an EV charging infrastructure in the United States while enhancing the EV charging experience by leveraging our joint strengths in technology, sustainability, and customer-centric services," concluded Mr. Heuer.

EcoG is seeking to expand rapidly in the United States after solidifying its leadership position in the European market for EV charging technology, boasting a commanding market share of over 15%. This growth has been remarkable, with EcoG expanding at a rate four times faster than the overall market in the previous year. Clientele such as industry behemoth Siemens and one of the world's largest service station equipment suppliers attest to the trust and reputation that EcoG has earned. To fuel its expansion efforts, EcoG recently secured an investment of approximately $6.5 million to support its mission to further enhance its presence and impact in the American EV charging infrastructure sector.

About Dunamis Charge, Inc.

Headquartered and expertly crafted in Detroit, the city that put the world on wheels, Dunamis Charge combines top-notch, safe, and reliable hardware and software solutions to deliver the smoothest EV charging experience. We connect and communicate with our users in a precise and straightforward manner, ensuring the most efficient electric vehicle charge that saves both time and money. Our management team boasts decades of expertise in clean energy and engineering, which enables us to perfect our holistic design and provide round-the-clock customer support and maintenance services, making the transition to EVs much easier. Please visit our corporate website at www.dunamischarge.com for additional information. To be added to the Company's email list for future updates, please click here.

About EcoG

EcoG is the European market leader in operating systems for fast charging stations, equipping over 30 different production lines of more than 15 manufacturers today, along with 60 system partners such as Infineon. This includes DC wallbox models enabling bidirectional charging. EcoG is a German-American technology company founded in 2017. Specialized in reference designs, charging controllers, and control software, EcoG enables large manufacturers to bring products to market quickly and easily. As a co-author of the application guideline of the industry standard ISO-15118-20 and spokesperson for CharIN, EcoG has pioneered bidirectional charging, successfully testing it with various automotive manufacturers to ensure interoperability between infrastructure and vehicles.

# # #

Media Contacts

At Dunamis Charge, Inc.

+1 248-327-0257

At EcoG

Mirjam Laubenbacher

Head of Communications

mirjam@ecog.io

+49 151 28209346

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194035

SOURCE: Dunamis Charge, Inc.