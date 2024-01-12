Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024
WKN: A2JG86 | ISIN: SE0010831321 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J9
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2024 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fluicell AB (18/24)

With effect from January 15, 2024, the unit rights in Fluicell AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 24, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   FLUI UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021151099              
Order book ID:  318231                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 15, 2024, the paid subscription units in Fluicell AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   FLUI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021151107              
Order book ID:  318230                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
