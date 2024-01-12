Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fluicell AB (18/24)

With effect from January 15, 2024, the unit rights in Fluicell AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 24, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: FLUI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021151099 Order book ID: 318231 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 15, 2024, the paid subscription units in Fluicell AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: FLUI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021151107 Order book ID: 318230 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB