Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Worth $16.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increase in prevalence of dental problems, including dental caries and periodontal diseases across the globe contributes in the dental implants and prosthetics market growth. Dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to surge in dental tourism. However, side effects and failure of dental treatments are anticipated to limit the market's expansion to a certain degree.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=695

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market"

200 - Tables

250 - Figures

300 - Pages

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $10.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $16.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2029 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental implants and prosthetics Market: By product, dental implants marker and dental prosthetics market Geographies Covered • North America § US § Canada • Europe § Germany § UK § France § Spain § Italy § Switzerland § Rest of Europe • Asia Pacific § China § Japan § India § South Korea § Australia § Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC) • Latin America § Brazil § Mexico § Argentina § Rest of Latin America (ROLATM) • Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity Key Market Drivers Increasing patient pool for dental treatments

The dental implants and prosthetics market is further segmented based on the product, dental implant market, dental prosthetics market and region.

The tapered dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share, by design in the dental implants and prosthetics market.

In 2022, tapered dental implants offer some unique advantages compared to traditional straight-walled implants, making them a valuable choice for certain situations. The tapered design creates a wedge effect during insertion, compressing the surrounding bone and providing initial stability. This is particularly beneficial in soft or compromised bone areas. Tapered implants are particularly suitable for patients with soft or resorbed bone, where traditional implants may lack sufficient stability which is expected to drive the market growth.

The root form dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share on the basis of type in the dental implants and prosthetics market.

The dental implants and prosthetics market is divided into root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants. The dental implants and prosthetics market is dominated by the into root-form dental implants type as they closely mimic the shape and function of natural tooth roots, offering a variety of advantages for restoring missing teeth. It allows for natural-looking restorations due to the buried nature of the implant and predictable emergence profile and it stimulates bone growth around the implant, preventing bone resorption after tooth loss.

Based on dentures, the partial dentures segment dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dentures in dental prosthetics market is segmented into partial dentures and complete dentures. During the projection period, The dental prosthetics market is dominated by the partial dentures because these are valuable tools in restoring missing teeth and the functions they provide, offering a balance of practicality and aesthetics. These dentures also improves chewing, speaking, and overall oral health by preventing remaining teeth from shifting. It also fills in gaps left by missing teeth, preventing facial sagging and preserving a youthful appearance.

Based on dental prosthetics market type of facility, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With the highest CAGR in the dental prosthetics market, dental hospitals and clinics have become the largest category. This is mostly because hospitals and clinics often have more advanced imaging equipment and surgical tools, which can be beneficial for complex dental procedures requiring precision or specialized care. Some clinics might lack specific equipment or technology readily available in hospitals, potentially influencing patients' decisions.

Europe to dominate the dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

With a share in 2022, Europe will be the largest regional market for dental implants and prosthetics market. The dental implants and prosthetics market is dominated by Europe in the largest sector for a number of reasons, including a substantial market share. Europe countries are actively involved in developing and adopting advanced dental technologies. Local companies are innovating in materials, design, and surgical techniques, making implants and prosthetics more accessible and efficient.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=695

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increasing patient pool for dental treatments

Restraint:

1. High cost of dental implants and limited reimbursements

Opportunities:

1. Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity

Challenge:

1. Pricing pressure faced by prominent market players

Key Market Players of Dental Implants and Prosthetics Industry:

The prominent players in the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (US), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), ZimVive Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan) Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bicon, LLC (US), Adin Dental Implant Systems (Israel), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), Southern Implants (South Africa), Keystone Dental Inc (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc(US), SDI Dental Implants (Germany), Advin Health Care (India), Shofu Inc (Japan), Bioline Dental Implants. (Germany), Dentaurum GMBH & Co. KG (Germany).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the dental implants and prosthetics market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-30%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation: C-level-42%, Director Level-29%, and Others-29%

By Region: North America-30%, Europe-25%, Asia Pacific-30%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East & Africa-5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=695

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dental implants and prosthetics market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing patient pool for dental treatments, Rising geriatric population and edentulism, Rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, Increasing demand for same-day dentistry, growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics), restraints (High cost of dental implants and limited reimbursements, Greater risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges), opportunities (potential for growth in emerging countries, consolidation of dental practices and rising dso activity) and challenges (Dearth of trained dental practitioners, Pricing pressure faced by prominent market players)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market. The report analyzes this market by product, dental implants market, dental prosthetics market and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, dental implants market, dental prosthetics market and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.

Related Reports:

Restorative Dentistry Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Orthodontic Supplies Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Oral Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dental-implants-prosthetics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dental-implants-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market-worth-16-0-billion--marketsandmarkets-302033433.html