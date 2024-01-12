Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Wins TCSA Top 10 Foreign Sustainable Model Companies Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems

Cadence announced that it has won the Top 10 Foreign Sustainable Model Companies Award from Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) for its continuous efforts in promoting Taiwan's sustainability by enabling electronic designs. The award ceremony of the 16th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award (TCSA) was held in Taipei on Wednesday, November 15.

Cadence advancements in computational software provide the foundation for next-generation electronic design of chips, boards, and systems, enabling smarter, smaller, and more power-efficient products. Cadence established its Taiwan office over 35 years ago and was the first EDA company supporting IC, semiconductor, and systems companies in Taiwan. To enable a sustainable Taiwanese semiconductor industry, Cadence products are provided to leading Taiwanese electronics and semiconductor companies to optimize their power, performance, area (PPA), and thermal needs to create products for applications with a lower carbon footprint on the world, such as automotive, HPC, and smart devices.

Cadence employees are invaluable, and Cadence Taiwan is dedicated to building a healthy work environment that promotes a culture of innovation and collaboration and values diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our culture has earned Cadence recognition on the Fortune Best Workplaces list for nine consecutive years, and Cadence has also been named a Best Workplace in Taiwan for several years. Also, with our commitment to community giving, Cadence Taiwan employees actively engage in many charitable activities-such as the rural-urban digital gap in Taiwan's education, sustainable agriculture, and caring for the vulnerable-and convey the spirit of "Cadence Giving" to their suppliers and customers.

"Cadence Taiwan wins this prestigious award on our first participation. We are honored for making a positive impact in Taiwan through our continuous R&D investment, talent development, and culture of diversity and inclusion, and also innovation and collaboration," said Brian Sung, country manager of Cadence Taiwan. "Moving forward, we will remain committed to advancing this effort for our customers, stakeholders, and communities and to fostering an environment and semiconductor industry where our employees can make an impact."

