HanesBrands: Super Soul Party and Hanes for Good Team Up for the Big Game

WINSTON SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Hanes for Goodis thrilled to announce a deepened partnership with Super Soul Party , the nonprofit founded by Meir Kay to provide a sense of community and dignity to the unhoused, for this year's Super Soul Parties across the country.

In 2017, Meir Kay's encounter with an unhoused man in New York City sparked the creation of Super Soul Party, a non-profit initiative that transforms "The Big Game" celebration into a meaningful and inclusive experience for individuals facing homelessness.

This year, Hanes for Good takes center stage as the lead sponsor for Super Soul Party, amplifying the impact of the initiative. The collaboration extends to 15 locations, from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, Dallas to Portland, and once again, Winston-Salem, near Hanes' global headquarters. Together with Samaritan Ministries, who, like Hanes, hosted their first Super Soul Party last year, the aim is to restore dignity to over 3,000 individuals experiencing homelessness.

"Hanes for Good is committed to providing new, quality Hanes products to people in our community during times of crisis and uncertainty," said Sandra Moore, Vice President of Brand Marketing, HanesBrands. "Our partnership with Super Soul provides an incredible opportunity to reach thousands of people across the country who deserve to feel valued and comfortable."

Through the Hanes for Good program, Hanes is donating more than 3,000 socks and 3,000 shirts for 'dignity bags,' which include other essentials for people experiencing homelessness.

"These parties offer people who are experiencing homelessness a meal, a haircut, and an opportunity for dignity to be restored and connect with others," says Meir Kay, founder of Super Soul. "Simply put, it offers humanity. We are incredibly grateful to Hanes for their continued support. We could not do what we do without them."

Click here to experience Super Soul Party and its Initiatives. To learn more about Hanes for Good, please visit https://hanesforgood.com/ .

About Super Soul Party

Super Soul Party is dedicated to uniting communities and creating a safe space for people who are experiencing homelessness. We focus on the HOME and not the LESS by facilitating moments of connection between guests with homes and without, serving hot, nourishing food, giving warm clothing, offering haircuts, and providing housing and social services at every event. While the fabric of society is busy being woven from communal connection during America's most popular unofficial holiday, those without homes are sidelined for so many of the events that unite us as a society. Super Soul Party breaks barriers between some of the most unseen people as we come together to cheer for dignity and celebrate community.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability; Maidenform, America's number one shapewear brand;and Bali, America's number one bra brand. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

