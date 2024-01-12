Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Pagero Group AB (publ) is updated (19/24)

On December 13, 2023, the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Vertex
Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldcup 34190 AB. 

On January 11, 2024, the grounds for the observation status was updated with
reference to a public takeover offer from Thomson Reuters Corporation, through
its wholly-owned subsidiary Thomson Reuters Finance S.A. 

Today, January 12, 2024, Avalara, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary
Loki BidCo AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the
Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds
for the observation status for the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (PAGERO,
ISIN code SE0016830517, order book ID 236982). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
