Rayonier Announces Climate Pledge Commitment

WILDLIGHT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge, reinforcing our dedication to a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

The Climate Pledge encourages businesses worldwide to take immediate and impactful action to combat climate change. By signing The Climate Pledge, Rayonier joins a growing community of over 460 companies that are committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's target.

As part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge, Rayonier will:

Measure and report: We will continue to measure our carbon emissions accurately and transparently, ensuring that we have a clear understanding of our environmental impact. Reduce carbon emissions: We will implement decarbonization strategies through real business changes and innovations to reduce carbon emissions across our supply chain and operations. Offset remaining emissions: Where necessary, we will neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent and socially beneficial offsets.

Rayonier will continue to communicate its carbon footprint within its annual Sustainability and Carbon reports.

"Rayonier becoming a signatory to The Climate Pledge is consistent with our goal of supporting a more sustainable future," said David Nunes, CEO. "We are proud to join other organizations from across the globe in the effort to accelerate responsible climate action, and we are committed to reducing our carbon emissions."

"We intend to refine our existing processes and embrace new technologies to reduce emissions across our operations as we pursue a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040," said Doug Long, Executive Vice President and Chief Resource Officer. "As we transition to a low-carbon economy, we also anticipate that credible offsets will play a critical role in achieving a net-zero future. Rayonier looks forward to working with various stakeholders to provide high-quality offsets and other land-based solutions to combat the negative impacts of climate change."

More information on Rayonier's sustainability initiatives can be found on the Company's Sustainability web page.

About The Climate Pledge

The Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. It brings the world's top companies together to accelerate joint action, cross-sector collaboration, and responsible change. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.90 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

