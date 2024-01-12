Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2024 | 17:34
Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.1.2024



Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 12.1.2024
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.1.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date12.1.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareENENTO
Amount1,000Shares
Average price/ share19.1934EUR
Total cost19,193.40EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 23 500 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.1.2024
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com







Attachment

  • Enento 12.1 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a902036-117f-40c2-b70b-ad8be1df07c5)

