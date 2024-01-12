Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - With a grand display and gratitude, GTC held an appreciation party in Dubai. At the appreciation party, GTC commenced with an award ceremony to celebrate the excellent partners. It selected 20 excellent partners worldwide to express sincere respect for their extraordinary performance in the past year. The acknowledgment extended beyond mere words, as partners were presented with material and honorary rewards, symbolizing high appreciation for their dedication and hard work.





Through this award ceremony, the event transitioned into thought-provoking panel discussions. The exchange of ideas and insights among panelists ignited discussions about the future direction of financial markets, resulting in a resounding applause from the engaged audience.

In addition, a highlight of the gala was the international gourmet feast, carefully curated to delight the palates of distinguished guests from across the globe. The dinner session, themed as an international feast, became the climax of the entire event, creating unity through a shared appreciation for diverse tastes. Additionally, GTC has offices worldwide, with businesses covering the whole world, providing accurate and efficient financial services to global users with the joint efforts of the GTC family.





Moreover, more than 300 guests attended the GTC appreciation party, re-enlivening the annual meeting atmosphere. The party brought global customers, partners, and employees together to share the harvest's joy and look to a bright future, creating an unbelievable and unforgettable moment. GTC is poised to work with multiple partners to create a brighter tomorrow.





Furthermore, GTC reinforced its commitment to appreciating global partnerships and recognizing the milestones achieved through collaborative efforts. The Annual Appreciation Gala in Dubai has emerged as a testament to GTC's dedication to fostering meaningful connections, celebrating shared successes, and paving the way for a promising future in the financial landscape.

