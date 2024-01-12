Cognitus Kicks Off 2024 With a Dynamic Rebrand

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Cognitus, a dynamic industry leader and SAP gold partner, is thrilled to announce the launch of its transformative rebrand, going live on January 12, 2024. This strategic initiative not only signifies a major milestone for the company but also strengthens its role as a go-to SAP partner for end-to-end business transformation.





Cognitus announces the launch of rebranded website





As an SAP-certified partner for Build, Sell, Service, and Run, Cognitus' rebranded website encompasses a fresh visual identity in line with multiple achievements including the GROW with SAP partner status in 2023. A modernized logo and updated brand elements reflect the company's commitment to driving innovation, excellence, and future-forward growth with cutting-edge products and solutions.

"At Cognitus, we believe in the power of constant evolution and adaptation. The new logo is a testament to our commitment to unlock infinite possibilities for innovation, driving transformation across industries, and delivering unparalleled value to our clients," said Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus.

The rebranding aligns seamlessly with Cognitus' strategic objectives, emphasizing key pillars that drive the company's vision for the future:

Innovation: The new brand identity reflects Cognitus' dedication to fostering innovation across an evolving business landscape. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking solutions, Cognitus is well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Professional Services.

The new brand identity reflects Cognitus' dedication to fostering innovation across an evolving business landscape. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking solutions, Cognitus is well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Professional Services. Client-Centric Approach: Cognitus remains steadfast in its commitment to putting clients at the center of everything it does. The rebrand reinforces the company's approach towards client-centric delivery, ensuring that every customer's journey is tailored to drive industry-specific excellence.

Cognitus remains steadfast in its commitment to putting clients at the center of everything it does. The rebrand reinforces the company's approach towards client-centric delivery, ensuring that every customer's journey is tailored to drive industry-specific excellence. Global Reach: As Cognitus expands its global footprint, the rebranding effort reinforces the company's international presence and underscores its commitment to serving clients on a global scale.

Having officially launched today, the rebranded website offers a plethora of assets, resources, and products to help businesses strategically plan their transformation journeys and maximize value from their SAP investments in an ever-evolving market landscape. The new brand image captures the true essence of Cognitus' core values.

Cognitus invites all stakeholders to be a part of the excitement by following the company's social media channels and catch exclusive insights into the latest rebrand developments.

About Cognitus

Cognitus combines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market. Our team of skilled consultants brings a wealth of experience across industries and functions, empowering our clients with tailored solutions that drive growth and maximize value.

From strategy development to implementation and beyond, we partner with you every step of the way to deliver measurable results and lasting impact.

As an SAP Partner, we have access to the latest SAP technologies, tools, and resources, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help our clients gain a competitive advantage. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you leverage the power of SAP to drive growth, innovation, and success.

Contact Information

Meghan Demo

Senior Marketing Manager

mdemo@cognitus.com

1-888-470-0027

SOURCE: COGNITUS

View the original press release on newswire.com.